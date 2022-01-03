NFL playoffs; Who has already qualified and who is still in the fight?

Editorial Mediotiempo

NFL Week 17 is about to end, however, it was presented as a vitally important journey for the aspirations of some franchises in the playoffs. With a week to go into the regular season, the postseason landscape is almost complete.

Here we leave you the teams that are already classified for the NFL playoffs:

AFC:

Tennessee Titans (11-5) – They secured the AFC South (Currently the number one seed of the AFC).

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) – They had already secured the AFC West (Currently the number two seed in the AFC).

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) – They secured the AFC North (Currently the number three seed of the AFC).

Buffalo Bills (10-6) – They secured playoffs (Currently first place in the AFC East).

New England Patriots (10-6) – They secured playoffs (Currently second in the AFC East).

They stay in the fight:

Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Second position in the AFC South (Currently the sixth seed in the AFC).

LA Chargers (9-7) – Second place in the AFC West (Currently the number seven seed in the AFC).

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

NFC:

Green Bay Packers (12-3) – They had already secured the NFC North (Currently the number one seed of the NFC).

LA Rams (12-4) – They had already secured a place in the playoffs (Currently in the first position of the NFC West).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) – They had already secured the NFC South (Currently the number three seed of the NFC).

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – They had already secured the NFC East (Currently the number four seed of the NFC).

Arizona Cardinals (11-5) – They had already secured a place in the playoffs (Currently in second place in the NFC West).

They stay in the fight:

San Francisco 49ers (9-7) – Third position in the NFC West (Currently seeded number six in the NFC).

Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) – Second position in the NFC East (Currently seed number seven in the NFC).

New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Minnesota Vikings (7-8)