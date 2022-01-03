NFL playoffs; Who has already qualified and who is still in the fight?
NFL Week 17 is about to end, however, it was presented as a vitally important journey for the aspirations of some franchises in the playoffs. With a week to go into the regular season, the postseason landscape is almost complete.
Here we leave you the teams that are already classified for the NFL playoffs:
AFC:
Tennessee Titans (11-5) – They secured the AFC South (Currently the number one seed of the AFC).
Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) – They had already secured the AFC West (Currently the number two seed in the AFC).
Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) – They secured the AFC North (Currently the number three seed of the AFC).
Buffalo Bills (10-6) – They secured playoffs (Currently first place in the AFC East).
New England Patriots (10-6) – They secured playoffs (Currently second in the AFC East).
They stay in the fight:
Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Second position in the AFC South (Currently the sixth seed in the AFC).
LA Chargers (9-7) – Second place in the AFC West (Currently the number seven seed in the AFC).
Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
NFC:
Green Bay Packers (12-3) – They had already secured the NFC North (Currently the number one seed of the NFC).
LA Rams (12-4) – They had already secured a place in the playoffs (Currently in the first position of the NFC West).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) – They had already secured the NFC South (Currently the number three seed of the NFC).
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – They had already secured the NFC East (Currently the number four seed of the NFC).
Arizona Cardinals (11-5) – They had already secured a place in the playoffs (Currently in second place in the NFC West).
They stay in the fight:
San Francisco 49ers (9-7) – Third position in the NFC West (Currently seeded number six in the NFC).
Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) – Second position in the NFC East (Currently seed number seven in the NFC).
New Orleans Saints (8-8)
Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
