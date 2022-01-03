Netflix | Robert Downey Jr. and “Sweet Tooth” Production Explain the Process of Adapting the Story to the Screen | DC

With Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey as executive producers, “Sweet tooth“is the new series of Netflix which will hit the small screen on June 4. A production based on the comic with the homonymous title of the DC house.

This story takes the public towards a society undergoing reconstruction, ten years after a cataclysmic event wreaked havoc on the world and caused the mysterious appearance of hybrid beings: babies born part human and part animal.

How to take this story from the animated pages to television? In a sneak peek shared by Netflix, series directors Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, along with Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. and cast members Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie explain the creative process.

In the preview video of the streaming giant, titled “From comic to screen”, Jeff Lemire, creator of the comic, also participates, who joins the group of testimonies that detail a little more about the transformation of “Sweet tooth“in a series, with a look at the main characters and a preview of what audiences can expect.

What is “Sweet Tooth” about?

Although it is not known with certainty if the hybrids of “Sweet tooth“They are the cause or the result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. Thus, Gus (Christian Convery), who is part deer and part child, has lived safely in his home in the woods for a decade, until he begins an unexpected friendship with a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Both characters embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

However, the history of this pair is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly discovers that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever imagined.

