Netflix movies with the worst ratings (of 0%) on Rotten Tomatoes

Surely you already know the best of streaming, so now is the time to talk about the Lowest rated movies on Netflix.

Netflix He has very good films and, for a few years now, he has been collaborating with great actors and directors, but things do not always go their way and there are cases in which a good idea does not go beyond that and ends up becoming a boring film, mediocre or not meeting expectations.

And it has happened to the best. Among the films with the worst ratings are projects of Edgar Ramírez and Anne Hathaway, and long-awaited titles, and some of them got a huge zero (and a snot icon that means they are rotten) when adding the ratings that were given to them by critics and fans.

Are they really that bad? They are, but that does not mean that you will not enjoy them or have a good time if you decide to watch them, especially when it comes to comedy movies that will make you laugh even if it is because of how absurd they are.

The worst rated movies on Netflix:

Naked

Rating: 0%

This is one of those movies that tries to imitate the formula of Groundhog day, where the protagonist is forced to repeat the same day over and over again until he learns a lesson. The protagonist is about to get married, but just before the wedding he wakes up naked in an elevator, and repeats that moment several times until he discovers what the universe wants to tell him.

The Last Days of American Crime

Rating: 0%

This movie with Edgar ramirez it had a good concept, but it failed in the execution (besides being very long). The story takes place in the near future, where a group of criminals is planning a major heist, which must end before a new government measure takes effect, which transmits a signal that prevents people from committing crimes or illegal acts.

The Ridiculous 6

Rating: 0%

Rob Schneider, Luke Wilson, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Danny Trejo and Blake Shelton They appear in this film that is a parody of stories like The Hateful 8 or The Magnificent 7. It was produced by Adam Sandler and is one of the most expensive on the platform, but that did not save it from becoming one of the worst in history from Netflix. The film follows an outlaw who discovers that he has 5 half-siblings, whom he recruits to search for the father who abandoned them.

The Memoirs Of An International Assassin

Rating: 0%

Kevin James, Who has starred in some comedies that are quite funny (and others not so much), is the main character of this story, where he plays a novelist who is mistaken for a hitman after his fiction novel is accidentally published as a True crime, which leads him to face a dangerous criminal known as El Toro. And this all sounds better than it is.

Father of the year

Rating: 0%

Adam Sandler produces this film that has a David spade as the lead, and most critics say you’ll forget you saw it as soon as you finish it. The description says that “Before New York City, Ben visits his father, the loser from the trailer park. The same night Ben argues with Larry about who dad can kick the other dad’s butt. The losing father finds out about this and tries to hit the father on the doormat and the chaos continues. “

Other movies with terrible ratings: