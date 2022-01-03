Netflix, HBO and Amazon: What to see in January 2022 – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The streaming platforms, which have had great relevance during the pandemic, start the year with the premieres of movies and series with which they hope to capture the attention of their users and start a successful 2022.

Here are some titles and reviews to get you scheduled this month of January and take the time to enjoy a good plan, either alone, with your family or friends. Don’t forget the popcorn and treats.

(It may interest you: American actress Betty White passed away at the age of 99).

NetflixSeries

One of the most anticipated releases that Latin Americans are anxious about is’Rebel‘, a remake of the renowned Mexican novel of the same name, which will include young talents, singing and, of course, romance.

“Another generation comes to the Elite Way School to fulfill their musical dreams, but first they will have to face a familiar enemy: the Lodge, a secret society.“, it reads in the official site of the platform.

The production, which will premiere on January 5, will feature the actress Estefanía Villarreal, who will once again play ‘Celina Ferrer’, the new director of the educational institution.

In addition, the Colombian Jerónimo Cantillo, known for having played the young Kaleth Morales, will also be part of the cast.

Netflix Rebel Trailer Netflix Rebel Trailer

On January 13 it will arrive on the platform ‘The journalist‘, a Japanese series that adapts the film of the same name. At the moment, not many details of the footage are known, but it is known that its protagonists will be Ryoko Yonekura, Go Ayano and Ryusei Yokohama.

“A dedicated journalist faces powerful enemies in her tireless quest to uncover the truth about a government corruption scandal“.

It is a Japanese series based on a book

(Also read: Curiosities of the filming of the movie ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’).

‘Fair: the darkest light‘is another of Netflix’s bets, a horror story that tells the story of two sisters who investigate the disappearance of their parents, who, apparently, could be two ruthless murderers. The production will feature the leading roles of Carla Campra (‘Eva’) and Ana Tomedo (‘Sofía’), and will premiere on January 28.

“Two sisters face a new reality – and the supernatural – when it is revealed that their parents participated in a ritual with a fateful outcome“, reads the review of the platform.

Fair: the darkest light Fair the Darkest Light Netflix

‘Stock 81‘will premiere on January 14. It is a horror series by director James Wan, recognized for directing several films of this genre.

In addition, it has the production of Rebecca Thomas, director of ‘Stranger Things’.

“An archivist agrees to restore some videotapes and is caught up in the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the filmmaker and the demonic cult she was investigating.“, Netflix reviews.

It is a surreal, haunting and suspenseful series.

As for Colombian series, it stands out ‘Juanpis González – The series‘, which will hit the platform on January 19. Of course, the production has the characteristic style of the comedian Alejandro Riaño and will ironize politics.

Among the cast, names such as Carolina Gaitán, Jairo Camargo, Marcela Agudelo, Patrick Delmas, Luna Baxter, Marcela Benjumea and even the lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella stand out.

Juanpis The Series Juanpis González – The series | Official trailer | Netflix

The second season of ‘Club Istanbul’ will also be released, the third of ‘After Life: beyond my wife’ and of the reality show ‘Playing with Fire’, the fourth part of ‘Ozark’ and ‘El Marginal’ and the fifth delivery of ‘Riveldale’.

Films

January 6 will arrive ‘The moor‘, a horror story directed by David Casademunt.

“An evil being that feeds on fear visits a 19th century family that lives in isolation. Can little Diego save his mother from the beast and from herself?”

The Wasteland Netflix The Wasteland Netflix

(Read on: Five Movies That Predicted Future Events.)

A day later, it will be released ‘Mother Andoide‘, film starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

“In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android rebellion, a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend are desperately searching for safety.”

Android Mother Android Mother

On January 20, ‘Royal Treatment‘starring Disney girl Laura Marano and Mena Massoud, who played Aladdin in the 2019 film.

“Izzy, a hairdresser from New York, agrees to work on a handsome prince’s wedding. But the chemistry between them is undeniable. Will love or duty win?”

Real Netflix treatment Real Netflix treatment

Based on the novel ‘Caught’ by Nora Roberts, Netflix is ​​betting on ‘Impudent‘, a film that will feature the participation of Alyssa Milano and Sam Page, and will be released on January 13.

“The writer Grace Miller is an expert in uncovering motives for the murders. After the murder of her sister, she will need to use everything she knows to solve the case.”

(Can you read us from the App? Find the video here).

Likewise, the platform is expected to feature films such as’ TED ‘,’ Utopia, ‘The Knot Killer’, ‘The Photocopier’, ‘The Comedian’, ‘Miss Revolution’, ‘A Silent Place’, ‘Corpse’ and, for animation lovers, ‘The secret life of your pets 2’.

Hbo

The most popular bet of HBO Max for this month of January is’Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts‘, a format in which several actors from the renowned saga met to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film. Of course, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be in attendance.

HARRY POTTER: RETURN TO HOGWARTS HARRY POTTER: RETURN TO HOGWARTS

Series

‘The peacemaker‘will premiere on January 13 and its protagonist is John Cena. It is a ‘spin off’ of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and delves into the beginnings of this particular hero.

The Peacemaker HBO Max The Peacemaker HBO Max

(Also: Will there be a third season of ‘The Squid Game’?).

Another of the new footage is’The golden age‘, a period drama set in late 19th century New York. Featuring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon.

The Golden Age HBO The Golden Age HBO

In addition, a new season of ‘Euphoria’, ‘The Gemstone’, ‘Call me Kat’, ‘Superman and Lois’ and ‘Legendary’ will arrive on the platform. But, in addition, they will arrive new titles like ‘The Cleaning Girl’, ‘Somebody Somewhere’, ‘Fringe’ and ‘Mom’.

Films

If it was lost ‘Space Jam: a new era‘At the cinema, don’t worry, the movie will hit’ HBO Max ‘in January. The film features the participation of NBA champion LeBron James, who will accompany the Looney Tunes.

“Put your tennis shoes on because LeBron James and Looney tunes They need your help to win this legendary match against the goons. Enjoy the current version of this animated classic full of references to iconic characters, “reads the platform’s page.

Space jam Space jam

But if his thing is drama, he will come to the platform ‘The fallout‘, a film written and directed by Megan Park, and starring Jenna Ortega (‘ Vada ‘), who plays a student who will change the way she sees the world and interacts with others after an unfortunate event.

The film was awarded at the SXSW Festival in March 2021.

The Fallout HBO Max The Fallout HBO Max

(It may interest you: These are the best horror movies ever.)

Finally, for lovers of suspense, comes’Reminiscence‘, a Lisa Joy film starring major actors such as Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Natalie Martinez.

“In the near future, Nicolas Bannister (Hugh Jackman) has a business that consists of his clients reliving any memory they want. His life changes when he meets Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), a woman who only comes to the consultation to be able to remember where you left your keys “, reads the synopsis prepared by ‘SensaCine’.

Reminiscence (2021) Reminiscence (2021)

Also, from January, you will be able to find films such as’ The Devil’s Advocate ‘,’ Florida Project ‘,’ The Perfect Robbery ‘,’ The Curse ‘,’ Patriot Game ‘,’ The New Boy ‘,’ The Devil’s Meeting ‘,’ The Croods 2: a new era ‘and’ Chicago ‘.

Amazon Prime VideoSeries

Amazon users can enter the platform right now to see ‘Home Economics‘, a family comedy starring Topher Grace and created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, remembered for being the writers of’ The Penguins of Madagascar ‘.

And for the little ones, it arrives’Lolo and Pau‘, an educational program that tells the adventures of two donkeys in eight chapters. The story basically tells how the characters explore what they want to be.

These are some titles that Amazon will release.

Films

As for films, one of those that draws attention is’Coda: signs of the heart‘in which the performance of the Mexican Eugenio Derbez stands out, along with Emily Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin.

Directed by Sian Heder, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe and received critical acclaim. It tells the story of a young woman who is the only one who hears from her family, since the rest of the members have hearing disabilities, so she must choose between her dream of being a singer or saving the family business.

CODA: Signs of the heart CODA: Signs of the heart

(Continue reading: ‘Spiderman’, undisputed king of the box office at Christmas).

Another of the platform’s bets is’The tender bar‘, a drama directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck.

The story tells the life of a fatherless boy, who is left in the custody of his uncle, a charismatic bartender in a bar.

The tender bar The tender bar HBO MAX

As if that were not enough, if it was lost ‘Birds of prey‘, from January 16 you can see it on Amazon. 2020 movie starring Margot Robbie.

“After parting ways with Joker, Harley quinn and three other heroines (Black Canary, Huntress and Renée Montoya) join forces to save a girl (Cassandra Cain) from the evil king of crime Black Mask “, explains the synapse of ‘Filmaffonity’.

Birds of prey Birds of prey

Likewise, films such as ‘After: lost souls’, ‘Hotel Transilvania Transformanía’, ‘The case of Richard Jewell’ and ‘The Green Knight’ will arrive.

As for Colombian productions, as of January 14. You will be able to see ‘Suso: the key is in love’ and, from January 28, the series ‘My Colombia selection’.

More news

– Jennifer Lawrence revealed the nightmare she lived in ‘Don’t Look Up’

– The weird eating habits of Nicolas Cage, Steve Jobs and other celebrities

– Avatar 2, more from the world of Harry Potter and other releases expected in 2022

Trends THE WEATHER