Nacional seeks to stop Brian Ocampo’s departure to America; Zendejas is another option

The Uruguayan team intends to extend the link with the 22-year-old offensive, to obtain a profit in case his move to the Eagles is closed

MEXICO — America continues to work to bring a reinforcement as a right winger and remains on the track of Brian Ocampo, However the Uruguay National He does not resign from the player despite the fact that he ended his contract on December 31.

Sources informed ESPN that the soccer player wants to leave the institution and the option of America It seems interesting to him, but the tricolor seek to extend the bond with the player and that they are responsible for selling it, with this move the Uruguayans would earn around four million dollars for the 22-year-old element.

Ocampo concluded his engagement with Nacional on December 31. EFE

Americanists have a clear interest in Ocampo, but they do not want to pay the price of the token of a footballer who at this moment is free and that would be free to the institution, in addition to Ocampo he is one of the men that Santiago Solari gave in a list of possible candidates.

On the other hand, sources close to America club they informed ESPN that the player of Necaxa, Alejandro Zendejas, is on the Americanist radar and could arrive on loan, the Rayos player would arrive to strengthen the Eagles’ attack from the left wing and give the Azulcrema coaching staff more options.

In recent times the relationship between Necaxa Y America has been very good with transactions of players such as Ruben González, Alan Medina, Alonso Escoboza and more recently Nico Castillo, so this situation could facilitate the arrival of Zendejas to the. Nest of Coapa.