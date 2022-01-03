Movie theater box office in 2021 closes with more “Spider-Man” fireworks

Hollywood closed 2021 with the domain at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Which topped the box office list for the third week in a row and is already among the highest-grossing films in history. But even with all the champagne pouring in for “No Way Home,” the film industry is heading into 2022 with many reasons, both for optimism and concern, after a year in which total ticket revenues doubled those of. 2020, but they are still well away from the pace of the pre-pandemic.

Theaters started the year mostly closed, but ended with great success. The sequel to Marvel and Sony Pictures “No Way Home” raised an estimated $ 52.7 million over the weekend to bring your three week total to $ 609.9 million. That ranks 10th all-time in North America. Worldwide, he has earned $ 1.37 billion, a total that places it above “Black Panther” and makes it the twelfth highest grossing film worldwide.

“No Way Home,” the third film starring Tom Holland, gave a huge boost to the box office recovery that began in earnest last spring when US theaters opened after a year of COVID-19 closures. Marvel movies dominated the turbulent year, representing the top four films of 2021: “No Way Home”, “Shang-Chi”, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” Y “Black Widow”.

The North American box office in 2021 amounted to $ 4.5 billion, according to data firm ComScore. That is about a 60% less than in 2019Before the days of masked viewers, social distancing and virus variants like the omicron are currently on the rise.

It’s uncertain whether movies will ever hit those pre-pandemic totals, given that exclusive theater windows have shrunk since then, studios have experimented with hybrid premieres, and little, other than superhero movies, is filling. the cinemas. Partly due to COVID-19 outages, the 2022 release schedule is unusually packed with potential blockbusters, including “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Thor: Love and Thunder” Y “Avatar 2”.

Second place over the weekend went to Universal Picture’s animated sequel “Sing 2”. It took $ 19.6 million on his second weekend to bring his two-week total to $ 89.7 million. That’s a consistent result given that family movies and movies that lean toward older moviegoers have been the slowest to recover during the pandemic. If it continues in good stead, it should become the safest animated release during the pandemic.

But after “No Way Home” and “Sing 2,” there was little to draw audiences over the holiday weekend.

“The King’s Man”, the third installment in Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman” series, raised $ 4.5 million in his second week after a lackluster debut. But that was good enough for third place. The launch of Disney, produced by 20th Century Studios, has raised $ 47.8 million Worldwide.

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg sold $ 2.1 million on tickets on his fourth weekend. The film fell 26% from the previous week and the Christmas rebound that was expected for the acclaimed musical has not materialized. “West Side Story” has grossed a disappointing $ 29.6 million in the United States.

After failing to debut last week, Warner Bros. “The Matrix Resurrections” fell a steep 64% in its second weekend with $ 3.8 million. The film is broadcast simultaneously on HBO Max, a practice that was seen in 2021 and that the study promised to end in 2022. “The Matrix” was surpassed even by the film based on the life of former NFL player Kurt Warner “American Underdog”, which raised $ 4.1 million for Lionsgate.

Estimated sales in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.