Movie stars who have never won an Oscar

Leonardo Dicaprio he won his only Oscar to date in 2016, for “The Revenant.” An award that had a certain “finally” flavor. Something similar happened with Brad Pitt, another of the hens that lay the golden eggs in Hollywood, who finally won the award in 2020 for her performance in “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood.”

They left behind a list of stars from the film mecca that the Academy has not yet seen fit to award. Here are some of them.

GLENN CLOSE: EIGHT NOMINATIONS

On eight occasions he has caressed Glenn close the golden statuette. On eight occasions the Academy considered that he deserved the nomination, but not the victory. The last, in 2021, for his role in the movie “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Close is one of the great ladies of the cinema, has an extensive and recognized career. She was previously nominated for her work on “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Big Hill,” “The Natural,” “The Wife,” “Albert Nobbs,” and “The World According to Garp.”

“Is it better to go out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don’t have to give a speech, ”the actress told Variety, ahead of her eighth nomination. When the journalist asked him what they could do to finally win an Oscar, he replied: “I don’t know what to say about it. I just have to keep doing what is good. To be satisfied with your work, that is the process for me ”.

ED HARRIS: FOUR TIMES TOUCHING THE STATUE

Ed harris He has been nominated four times, for “Pollock,” “Apollo 13,” “The Truman Show,” and “The Hours.” Born in 1950 in New Jersey, the actor began acting after leaving football and graduated from the California Institute of the Arts in 1975.

“Acting was challenging, like sports,” said the actor, according to Hello! “What was new was the creative and emotional side, because that had not been part of my life before,” he added to the publication.

Apart from those mentioned, Harris has appeared in films such as “The Abyss,” “The Rock,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Enemy At The Gates,” among others.

TOM CRUISE: THREE NOMINATIONS AND NOTHING

Tom cruise rose to fame in 1984 with the film “Risky Business” and since then has not stopped appearing on the big screen in the widest variety of feature films: comedy, dramas, science fiction, horror and action. His name ensures success at the box office as has happened with the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, and yet it has not won the coveted statuette. His three at-bats have been in 1990 with “Born on the Fourth of July”, and in 1997 with “Jerry Maguire”, both in the category of Best Actor; and in 2000 for Supporting Actor for “Magnolias.”

AMY ADAMS: ETERNAL CANDIDATE

Another actress who accumulates nominations is Amy adams. On six occasions, the Hollywood Academy has deemed his performances worthy of an Oscar.

Five of them, in the category of best supporting actress with their work in “Vice”, “The Master”, “The Fighter”, “Doubt” and “Junebug”. She was nominated for best leading actress for her work in the film “American Hustle.”

In addition to these films, Adams starred in “The Arrival,” “Nocturnal Animals” and “Big Eyes” and worked in others such as “Her” and “On the Road.”

“I’m always grateful if I get to be there,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “If not, that’s fine too. I am happy to support really good movies. I am in the Academy, so I will vote for the incredible movies and performances that I have seen so far, “he added.

SAMUEL L. JACKSON: A BIG SCREEN FAVORITE

Samuel L. Jackson is a recognized actor with a broad career, with jobs starring Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee. The scene in which he recites an alleged biblical passage in “Pulp Fiction” is already part of film history.

However, Jackson doesn’t have an Oscar in his closet either. And he has only been nominated once, specifically for his role as Jules, in the aforementioned Quentin Tarantino film.

The actor was born in 1948, in Washington DC, but was raised by his grandmother in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to Hello! .

After finishing high school, he studied at Morehouse College, where he fought for the rights of African Americans by becoming involved in the Black Power movement and graduating in drama, according to the publication.

The prequel trilogy of “Star Wars,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Goodfellas,” “Jurassic Park,” “True Romance,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Chi-Raq,” and “Unbreakable.” ”Are some of the immense list of titles that make up his filmography.

HARRISON FORD: AN INCREDIBLE CASE

Harrison ford He has to his credit the star of two of the most famous and successful franchises in Hollywood history: “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.” But while that has brought him closer to millions of dollars in fortune, it has not translated into carrying the coveted Oscar.

Ford has been nominated for an Oscar only once, in 1986, in the category of Best Actor, for his work on the drama “Witness.” The tough actor has another infamous record related to the Oscar and that is that throughout his extensive career of over four decades he has been the protagonist of eight films that have been nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture of the Year, without this having had weight in your favor.

SIGOURNEY WEAVER: AWARDED OSCAR, BUT NOT RECEIVED

Even if Sigourney weaver He has taken the stage of the Oscars to present some awards, he has not had the opportunity, at least until now, to go up to pick up one.

She has been nominated three times, in 1989 twice with “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl.” Two years later, the Academy recognized his work on “Aliens” with another nomination. He is the star of one of the highest grossing films in history: “Avatar.”

IAN MCKELLEN: VETERAN WITH TWO NOMINATIONS

Ian McKellenBorn in England in 1939, he knew from a young age that he wanted to be an actor. Then he discovered Shakespeare and began to perform in theatrical performances at school.

He graduated from St. Catharine’s College in 1961 and began his professional career in theater, for which he has received numerous prestigious awards.

For his work in front of the cameras, McKellen was nominated twice for an Academy Award: for “Gods and Monsters” and for “The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings.”

“My speech has been on two jackets … I start by saying, ‘I’m proud to be the first openly gay man to win an Oscar,’ but I’ve had to put it back in my pocket twice,” he said in 2016, according to The Guardian.

The actor made reference to the fact that no homosexual man had ever won the award for best actor: “I wonder if it is prejudice or coincidence,” he added.

The actor has participated in other relevant features such as “The Da Vinci Code”, the “X-Men” saga, “The Good Liar”, “Mr. Holmes “and” Apt Pupil “, among many others.

