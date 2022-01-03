Most Anticipated Movie Releases of 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic paralyzed the entire world for almost two years. One of the most affected sectors was the film industry, since during that time, dozens of premieres from films they were postponed to avoid losses at the box office.

Despite that, this 2022 comes packed with premieres from films and series that were postponed from 2020. Some of the premieres most expected are:

1. Scream

The film is about a woman who returns to her hometown to investigate who is behind a series of heinous crimes. It stars Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet and opens on January 14, 2022.

2. Nightmare Alley

This is a remake of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ from 1947, directed by Guillermo del Toro, which will hit theaters on January 28.

3. Morbius

This film starring Jared Leto is set in the Spider-Man universe. There, Leto will star as one of his most iconic superhero villains. It will hit theaters on January 28.

4. Uncharted

Speaking of Spiderman, this film based on the video game franchise of the same name, stars the actor who brings the arachnid to life, Tom Holand. It hits theaters on February 11.

5. The Batman

Maybe one of the premieres most anticipated after its premiere was postponed on June 25. Its new release date is set for March 4.

6. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

The continuation of this Harry Potter prequel caused much controversy when the production announced that Johnny Depp would not continue in the film in his role as Grindelwald. It will be available in theaters on April 8.

7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

This May 6 2022 We will continue Steven Strange’s adventure through the Marvel multiverse. The film will feature actors such as Rachel McAdams, Elisabeth Olsen and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

8. Jurassic World: Dominion

One more film of these extinct animals will arrive on June 10 to show us the consequences of the previous film, what will happen in the third part of this new saga?

9. Lightyear

The film starring one of the most popular Toy Story characters, Buzz Lightyear, will be available from June 17 in theaters. As a bonus, Chris Evans, who gave life to Captain America, will lend his voice for the character.

10. Minions. The origin of Gru

On the first of June we will know the origins of one of our favorite villain, as well as his first encounters with the emblematic minions.

11. Thor: Love and Thunder

The God of Thunder will return on June 8 for its fourth installment, this time accompanied by actress Natalie Portman.

12. Black Adam

This DC installment directed by director Jaume Collet-Serra, you will be able to see it from July 29, 2022.

13. Mission Impossible 7

Another of the films affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was the one starring Tom Cruise. Despite the delays and inconveniences, the announced date for its premiere is September 30.

14. The Flash

Another of the films most anticipated of 2022 It is the fastest character in DC Comics, who will have his first individual film this November 4 after the delays due to the pandemic.

15. Spider-Man ‘: A New Universe 2

On October 7, 2022 we will see Miles Morales again facing the villains of New York with the iconic Spiderman suit. This film comes thanks to the success of the first part.

16. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This November 11 we will see a Black Panther film without T’Challa, this due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who gave life to the king of Wakanda. Despite this, the film’s actors have assured that their late partner would be happy with the result.

16. Avatar 2

Another of the premieres The most anticipated is Avatar 2, in which we will follow the adventures of the protagonists in the wild lands of Pandora. Its premiere is scheduled for December 16.

17. Aquaman 2

The charismatic Arthur Curry, will return from the sea to live save the world once again on December 16, 2022.

18. Super Mario Bros: The Movie

The popular Super Mario Bros video game franchise is finally releasing a movie about the adventures of the mustache at the end of the 2022.

19. Desenchanted

In this film we will know what happened to Giselle after staying to live in the real world for love, did she find her ‘happily ever after’?

20. Pinocchio

Finally, the animated classic will return to the big screen to give us a little magic at the end of this new year.