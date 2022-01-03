The Call of Duty franchise offers a new installment on an annual basis, although it does not always win the approval of the players. This year, with Call of Duty: Vanguard, many users have decided to return to previous installments, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Precisely, the players of the latter can be happy with the title, since through a twitter thread made by @RalphsValve, we have been able to know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive a new mode 2 years after its arrival on the market.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive a new mode 2 years after its launch

According to leaked user information, Modern Warfare’s new game mode would be of the “attackers versus defenders” type. This new mode would have a map similar to the CQB Test from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, although yes, it would have a much larger scale.

Players on the attacking side will be assigned to a role by vote, with one person acting as team leader. In addition, between each round the players will be able to choose if they want to keep the same roles or if they decide to change them. There will be three types of status, slightly injured, seriously injured and fatally injured, with the possibility of applying “tourniquets” to teammates.

Call of Duty Warzone reduces lobby numbers in some modes

As for the defenders, your goal will be to come up with a plan to slow or stop the attackers, using hidden locations, traps, and cameras (Rainbow Six Siege-style). Likewise, it seems that destruction will play a fundamental role in the experience, giving the option of strengthening positions close to the target.

Right now it is unknown when it will arrive, but it seems Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive a new mode in the coming months, and the truth is that it looks very interesting.