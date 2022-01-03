Miley Cyrus, Selena Gómez, Lady Gaga and other singers who suffered mishaps with their costumes and continued with their show | Video | Shows

Miley Cyrus, Lenny Kravitz Y Lady Gaga They are some of the most successful singers in the world. For years, these artists have worked hard to earn a place in the music scene; However, not everything has always been perfect for them, as one of the big problems they have had to face is the mishaps with their costumes in the middle of the stage.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker