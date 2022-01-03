Miley Cyrus, Selena Gómez, Lady Gaga and other singers who suffered mishaps with their costumes and continued with their show | Video | Shows

Miley Cyrus, Lenny Kravitz Y Lady Gaga They are some of the most successful singers in the world. For years, these artists have worked hard to earn a place in the music scene; However, not everything has always been perfect for them, as one of the big problems they have had to face is the mishaps with their costumes in the middle of the stage.

Miley Cyrus

The most recent event was that of Miley Cyrus. The singer was in Miami, United States, singing “Party in the USA” as part of the NBC network special for the New Year, when suddenly the straps of her top came off, so she had to hold the garment, she turned His back was to the public and he withdrew from the scene to go to his dressing room, to change quickly and thus continue with the show.

Miley Cyrus celebrates the New Year in Miami. Photo: NBC

Selena Gomez

Another case is that of Selena Gomez. Despite the fact that the artist has experienced this type of unforeseen event on more than one occasion, one of the most memorable moments is the one in which she appeared on Radio Birthday Bash and the air made her skirt rise, exposing part of her underwear. Fortunately, she was not defeated by this incident and ended her presentation cleanly.

Selena Gómez suffers a mishap with her wardrobe during the show. Photo: Perez Hilton

Lenny Kravitz

In August 2015, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz also suffered an uncomfortable situation on stage. During his concert in Sweden, the musician was playing the guitar animatedly and squatted, without imagining that his pants would rip and reveal that he was not wearing underwear.

Lenny Kravitz plays the guitar and rips his pants off in concert. Photo: TMZ

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, one of the great stars of contemporary music, was giving a concert in Vancouver, Canada, in 2013, as part of her Born This Way Ball tour, when an accident with her wardrobe shocked everyone. The interpreter danced on a motorcycle with black latex pants and, suddenly, they broke at the seam.

Lady Gaga has recognized that she wanted to give her own version of the character, without relying on the real Patrizia. Photo: broadcast

Taylor Swift

In the middle of the show that he presented in St. Louis, Missouri, Taylor experienced an uncomfortable situation with his suit. The singer was singing the hit “You Belong With Me” and her skirt was raised in the air in the style of Marilyn Monroe.

Taylor Swift sings “You belong with me.” Photo: YouTube capture

Emmanuel

The Mexican singer and songwriter Emmanuel gave a show for the Telethon Chile in 2018. When this event was taking place, the artist raised one leg and it could be seen that his pants were ripped right at the crotch.