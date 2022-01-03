Microsoft fails to update the Surface Duo to Android 11

The history of Microsoft in the world of smartphones is a story with more shadows than lights. This is especially accentuated in the topic of updates. At the time, it was promised to update all smartphones with Windows Phone 8 to Windows 10 Mobile and we already know what the outcome was. Now with the Surface Duo it seems that we are reliving those moments with Android 11.

The poor support to Surface Duo by Microsoft

Already at the time, Microsoft promised three years of updates with the Surface Duo. It was great news that has faded as if by magic due to the inability of the Redmond giant to update its Surface Duo to Android 11. In September, they told The Verge that the update would arrive to Android 11.

“We remain committed to providing updates to the Surface Duo, and we are working to bring Android 11 to existing customers before the end of this year.”

The problem is the usual one, those who bet on the Surface Duo are suffering from the problems of the first device. This first device is considered an experimental device That, if it works, you will see new devices follow in your footsteps. The problem is that Microsoft had promised to update the device to Android 11 before the end of the year 2021 and, it has failed.

As is also usual in these situations Microsoft would be blaming Google of these delays. This is known thanks to the Windows Central podcast where Zac Bowden and Daniel Rubino confirmed it.

Apparently the company has been working internally on the Android 11 update for some time, but they claim that the update is being delayed due to Google certification. The fact that both companies are now on vacation means that the update will likely be delayed until January or February 2022.

Microsoft promised 3 years of updates for the Surface Duo. This means that we can wait updates until September 2023. The problem is the delay of the Redmond giant, with this delay the promise loses steam. The Panos Panay team should see Samsung as an example to follow that shows day by day unsurpassed support on Android, at least in its high-end range.