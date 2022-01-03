Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Left Batman Forever

Hopefully, The Batman will deliver a new and successful version of the popular hero, but fans are waiting for The Flash to return to the roots of these adaptations with the return of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. The actor starred in Batman – 72% and Batman Returns – 81%, both directed by Tim Burton, in which for many it is the best version of the character.

Keep reading: It seems that Michael Keaton will replace Ben Affleck as Batman in the DCEU

Although the Christopher Nolan-directed trilogy starring Christian Bale is also beloved by fans, it really is seen as something of a rescue after the Batman movies became the butt of mockery in the 1990s with Batman Forever – 41% and Batman & Robin – eleven%. What had started as a vision that respected the darkness of this complicated hero became a hopeless accidental parody. These installments may have a space in the hearts of the fans, but it has more to do with the love they have for Batman and not because they are quality stories.

Now that we have so many Batman adaptations the debate over who best plays the hero is kept alive and in constant motion. Robert Pattinson will have a very difficult task to fulfill, although the advances of his version seem to be going in the right direction. It’s usually Keaton who stays at the top of the list and in part has to do with the actor’s decision to leave the character at the right time.

Some forget that Batman Forever should also be directed by Tim Burton, but the plan changed after they considered that the darkness of the first deliveries affected the reception at the box office. Warner Bros. asked Burton to step down from the director’s chair and remain solely as producer, while Joel Schumacher came to take over and change the script significantly. The result and the way in which that ship sank are aspects that we all know well.

You may also like: Michael Keaton says that apart from Batman, he hasn’t seen any other superhero movies

In a new interview for the podcast Backstage (via The Playlist), Michael keaton He explains that the reason his Batman was so successful is because he worked more on the Bruce Wayne character than the hero:

For me, I know that the name of the film is Batman, and it is iconic, and very interesting, and culturally iconic, and thanks to Tim Burton also iconic on an artistic level, [pero] I knew from the beginning that [lo importante] It was Bruce Wayne. That was the secret. I never spoke about it. [Todo el mundo decía] Batman, Batman does this, and I kept thinking, “They’re all wrong. It’s Bruce Wayne. ” What kind of person does that? Who becomes that? What kind of person?

This was the aspect that made him realize how quickly the franchise would change in the hands of Schumacher and that is why he “fled” from Batman Forever:

I said to myself, “I just can’t do it.” And one of the reasons I couldn’t do it is that, and you know [Schumacher] He’s a good person, he’s already passed away, so I wouldn’t say anything bad about him, even if he was alive. He, at one point, after a couple of meetings where I kept rationalizing doing it and hopefully convincing him to say, “I think we don’t want to go in that direction, I think we should go in this direction.” And he wasn’t going to budge.

More specifically, the actor recalls that the director openly said that he did not understand why the story and the character had to be so dark and sad, which made him realize that his work as Bruce Wayne could not follow the same line. in this new stage. Luckily, in The Flash we can see the return of Michael keaton, although at the moment we do not know how important it will be for the plot. Similarly, it was recently confirmed that he will also return for the Batgirl film, starring Leslie Grace.

Do not leave without reading: Michael Keaton joins the cast of Batgirl, the HBO movie Max