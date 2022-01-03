Mexico entered the fourth wave of COVID, many infections and hospitalizations are expected, ISSSTE alert

The constant increase in the last days of COVID cases indicates that Mexico is in the fourth wave of the epidemic, there will be many infections due to the circulation of the delta and omicron virus variants and many losses due to disability among health personnel, he warned, in an internal office, addressed to hospital directors, the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

In the trade, of which Political Animal has a copy, the Institute advises the directorates of General and Regional Hospitals, the National Medical Center “November 20”, Hospital Clinics and Family Medicine Clinics to prepare to reinforce care in the areas of triage, for the correct diagnosis and referral of patients.

“With the information available at the national and international level, we know that the omicron variant has a higher transmission speed than the previous variants and that it will cause a greater number of mild cases with bronchial rather than pulmonary clinical manifestations, which will translate into an increase in outpatient consultations in first and second level units with family medicine care, for which the care in the triage areas should be reinforced for the correct diagnosis and referral of patients to where they correspond ”.

Despite the fact that the omicron variant generates serious cases in fewer numbers than the delta variant, highlights the document signed by the health regulatory director of the ISSSTE, Ramiro López Elizalde, lThe circulation of both strains will generate a very high number of cases, due to this and the volume of the population, an exponential increase in the number of hospitalizations is expected.

“Therefore, they are asked in the most careful way to prepare their medical units for a possible conversion and increase in the number of beds available for patient care, as the fourth wave advances in their states,” the document says.

The ISSSTE expects a large number of requests for medical licenses, derived from the massive contagion among health personnel and asks to reinforce the procedure for granting them in order to avoid the issuance of these “unnecessarily”.

In the event that, according to the official letter, due to the demand for services in the medical units, additional medical, nursing or paramedical personnel are required, the due justification of the real need of these personnel must be sent to the Health Regulations Directorate, in order to manage it before the Regulatory Directorate of Administration and Finance.

The circular also emphasizes that, for no reason should the health and safety of patients be put at risk, “for which reason they are instructed that in case of not having any supply or medicine in their medical units and for urgent need, they must carry out the necessary actions to procure said inputs locally ”.

