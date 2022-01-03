Master of Medicine Faculty celebrates 25 years

In 2022 the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP) will celebrate 25 years of training Masters in Clinical Research Sciences, a consolidated postgraduate program in the institution that is part of the National Register of Quality Postgraduate Programs (PNPC ) of Conacyt, highlighted its coordinator Antonio Augusto Gordillo Moscoso.

He recalled that it was in 1997 when the Technical Council of the Faculty analyzed the need and requested the University Board of Directors to have an evidence-based postgraduate course that would analyze and investigate human health issues around patients.

He explained that this is a postgraduate degree that allows the training of specialists in clinical areas, a trend that originated in Canada and has been replicated in other countries over time.

Gordillo Moscoso also pointed out that the program began with biannual generations. But since 2011 it was determined that the income was annual, so in 2022 it is expected to reach 100 graduates with degrees as Masters in Clinical Research Sciences.

For those who are currently interested, the call is open for registration and concludes receipt of documents on January 15, 2022. It can be found on the page http://www.fmed.uaslp.mx/mcic/ or more information can be requested on the phone: 444 8262342 ext. 6688.

The Master of Science in Clinical Research was created as a postgraduate degree only for specialist physicians, but since career researchers are required since 2012, it accepts students from other degrees.

In this way, students from areas such as Chemical Sciences, Psychology, Stomatology, Biotechnology, Nursing, Nutrition, among others, have been enrolled.

Gordillo Moscoso assured that, in order to achieve the homogeneity of so many areas of knowledge, since 2008 and to support the master’s degree, the Faculty of Medicine created the Laboratory for Translational Research in Pharmacology that allows the development of protocols for students who require advice basic applied.