Mark Wahlberg in top shape at 50 showing off muscles

There are lucky ones who have made the change of the year in paradisiacal places like Mark Wahlberg who, along with his wife and four children, has welcomed 2022 from the beaches of Barbados, in the Caribbean. There the actor has been showing off his great physical shape at 50, teaching shirtless muscles and only with a slightly discreet green printed swimsuit.

Pectorals, biceps, shoulders … Wahlberg looks like in his early years, his first years in Hollywood as a Calvin Klein model where he presented a muscular body that has nothing to envy the one he has now. He has a lot of “guilt” that he is like this the physical preparation he had to carry out to get strong for ‘Uncharted’, the film based on the famous video game and in which he will share the screen with the protagonist Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. The young man has also trained under the supervision of Mark Wahlberg to gain muscle. Who better than him for that? “When you train with Mark you have to try to keep up with him,” explained the 24-year-old Briton on Instagram.

Although we will have to wait yet to see both in action, a new trailer for the film promises a lot of adventure and action for which the good physical shape that both look in the clips we have seen of the film is crucial. Until then, Wahlberg that continues to show off muscles as before, that being like this at 50 has merit and is to show off.

