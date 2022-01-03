Mark Wahlberg Faces Wahlburgers-Related Lawsuit in Los Angeles

Ads

Mark Wahlberg is being sued by the owners of his former Wahlburgers LA location. Founded in 2011, Wahlburgers is a chain of hamburger restaurants owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his famous brothers, Donnie and Mark. There are reportedly 49 locations in the US, two in Canada, and one in Germany. The actor is being accused of cleaning the place… literally.

The Blast obtained legal documents in which Mark and his Tinsletown company are being sued for allegedly removing fixtures from the premises, leaving them in shambles at the end of their lease. According to the lawsuit, filed by Montgomery Management Company (MMC) Mark and his tea, “removed all the restaurant stalls, all of which were attached to the floor and / or walls” and “removed virtually all light fixtures inside and out. outside, except for the recessed lights.

The allegations are shocking, with claims that the crew “removed the three-compartment sink and handwashing sink from the kitchen area, all of which were attached to the walls,” and “removed the dressing room and door and the freezer controller «. as a result, they say it is now nearly impossible for new tenants to occupy the premises. The company says they have already leased the building to another tenant, but the new tenant is unable to move out due to the damage. They are looking for $ 350,000.

They accuse Mark and company of acting “willfully, maliciously and oppressively in full knowledge of the adverse effect of their actions.” The new tenant, a seafood restaurant by the name of Saltie Girl LA, claims its owners contacted the Wahlburgers team to offer to purchase their liquor license for the location. In turn, they accuse Wahlburgers of “threatening to remove more repaired property and refused to sell the liquor license unless [they] paid exorbitant sums of money to Tinseltown ‘.

