Manuscript: Better to cry in the movies

Since it is the first Monday of the year, opportunity knocks on the door. Among the many possible purposes to be bound in this 2022, there is one it will not be difficult to fulfill, no matter what the next 52 weeks bring us: we better cry with the movies.

There is no better starting point than Something to remember, by Leo McCarey (1957), available in the Star + catalog. There, Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr fall in love on a cruise that takes them back to New York and two couples as bourgeois as they lack passion. For this reason, when arriving at the port – after the passengers, and by extension the spectator, verify that they have done everything possible to avoid “falling in love”, even praying to the Virgin – they decide to give themselves six months of separation before getting married. .

The deal serves to keep a clear conscience in the face of his imminent infidelity but also to learn how to earn a living (he is a playboy about to marry a $ 600 million prospect; she lives on Park Avenue with a top executive who “rescued” her). They both agree that if either of them misses the appointment, no explanation other than their absence would be necessary.

He waits for her on July 1 until midnight on the top floor of the Empire State Building: she never comes. But what Nicky Ferrante doesn’t know we do: she had an accident. Terry McKay doesn’t want him to know until he walks again; he never seeks her out, accepting her abandonment out of hand. Until, of course, fate – or a Hollywood screenwriter, it’s sometimes hard to tell them apart – brings them back together.

She never tells him what happened, but he guesses it from a painting and, although we do not know if she will walk again (her job as a teacher in a Catholic school seems to be a ticket to a miracle), the ending is moderately happy. That’s the least of it: the viewer surrenders to the size of the emotions, not to the precision of logic (totally absent, by the way). For something they called movies like this tearjerkers: they brought a tear to the public, whether they wanted to or not.

“At that time people knew how to fall in love,” says Annie, Meg Ryan’s character, in Tune of love (1993), reviewing the most ridiculous parliaments of Something to remember, such as “Winter must be cold for those without warm memories; and we already missed the spring ”(McCarey made two versions of the same story: the first, with Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer). Although we do not agree, we understand what he means: emotions are the only thing that has been reduced in the cinema.

“It was a women’s movie and not in the best of senses: it appealed to the deepest masochism within us, pathetic, really,” Nora Ephron explained about her film, a perfect tearjerker driven by love of tearjerkers of its protagonists. I preferred to use that fantasy to explore another: what if there is someone out there perfect for each of us, but we never meet him? “

Annie and Tom Hanks’s Sam will finally meet at the Empire State Building thanks to countless people determined to help them live “a movie love” (no longer being stupid enough to doubt, like their predecessors Terry and Nicky) .

We are all somewhat guilty of Rosie O’Donnell’s accusation: “That’s your problem: you don’t want to fall in love, you want to be in love in a movie!” Starting with the character of Rita Wilson, whose wild recapitulation of Something to remember is, quite simply, better than the movie (not to mention the “emotional parallels” with Twelve from the gallows with those who make fun of her brother and her husband).

Crying in the movies is much better than crying in real life, because in the darkness of the room, tears have a function. And not just cathartic: they make us realize that stories are not an escape from our lives, but a way back to them. In this new year, I hope there will be more crying in theaters and less outside of them.