Malacateco is champion for the first time in the National League and Communications without a double!

‘Los Toros’ won the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament by an aggregate score of 2-0 against the Cremas

Deportivo Malacateco lifting the National League champion cup ESPN

GUATEMALA CITY – Deportivo Malacateco did its job in the second leg of the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament against Comunicaciones at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium and by a 2-0 aggregate score in the series was crowned champion for the first time in the National Football League.

‘Los Toros’ were superior in the defensive zone and with the goalkeeper Dario Silva as a figure on the field, they prevented Comunicaciones from getting the double against their fans under the technical direction of the Mexican Roberto Hernandez Ayala that took the team out of the basement of the table and led it to the title.

🐂 MALACATECO CHAMPION OF THE OPENING 2021! 🏆 🔴 The Bulls get their first National League title, after beating the Cremas in the final 🔥🇬🇹 💻 https://t.co/w9CZxsirKx 📲 pic.twitter.com/F30bBJH04O – ESPN Guatemala (@ESPN_GT) January 3, 2022

It was a first half with mastery of Communications who tried by all means to cause damage to Rubén Silva’s goal. Centers in search of Juan Anangonó, medium distance shots with Jorge Aparicio Y Stheven robles, as well as personal plays, were the ideas presented by Willy Olivera’s team.

The first dangerous play of the game was in charge of Malacateco. At the second minute of play, Matías Rotondí He tried to surprise with a frontal shot to the goal, but the ball ended up in the hands of Kevin Moscoso.

Then there was pressure from Communications in the rival area. First, Jorge Aparicio sought out Juan Anangonó to the second post, but the header went wide. At minute 15 ‘the saving hand of Rubén Silva appeared in a corner kick where Rafael Morales placeholder image he finished off, but the goalkeeper reacted correctly and on the rebound Andrés Lezcano finished off wide.

He followed the white domain with the mid-range shot he had Stheven robles, but the Uruguayan goalkeeper deflected the danger. In the following action, Rafael Morales enabled Andres Lezcano within the area, but the Costa Rican finished off one side of the goal.

Enzo Herrera was close to taking advantage of an error in Communications defense with a hat on Kevin Moscoso, but José Corena got to clear on the line. Before the end of the first half, Jorge Aparicio crashed a shot to the crossbar and in action Sthevn Robles he finished off the pole of Malacateco’s goal.

HALFTIME! ⏱ Goalless in the first half, the Whites dominated, but failed to realize the opportunities generated. 👻 Communications 0-0 Malacateco 🐂 Global: 0-2. 💻 https://t.co/w9CZxsirKx 📲 pic.twitter.com/NOWgrb2YeP – ESPN Guatemala (@ESPN_GT) January 3, 2022

In the complementary part, Willy Olivera responded with the changes. Made enter Lynner garcia Y Junior Lacayo by players Stheven Robles and Oscar Santis. The first shot of the second half came with a header from Juan Anangonó at the hands of Rubén Silva.

At minute 58 ‘there was a play where Junior Lacayo looked for the penalty after the qualification of Juan Anangonó, but the closing of Raúl Calderón was punctual to the ball and the referee Julio Luna gave continuity to the play.

In the next action of minute 65 ‘, Juan Anangonó had a hand-to-hand action against Darío Silva, the Uruguayan goalkeeper won the duel. Later on the rebound, Junior Lacayo he finished off and the ball crashed into defense. A minute later, a corner kick was claimed where again Junior Lacayo finished off with a header and saved the Malacateco defense from the line.

Later, Juan Anangonó won the aerial game again and soccer player Kevin Ramírez on the line took the ball for Malacateco’s fortune. Then the mexican Marco Bueno he could not give the correct direction to the header he won inside the area.

In the last moments of the game, Comunicacines continued with the pressure in the rival area, however, Malacateco’s defense was well applied and did not allow the rival team to score and thus, the San Marcos department team became champions for the first time. time in history.