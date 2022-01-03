Luis Miguel, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Mhoni Vidente gave her predictions about what will happen to celebrities this year: successes, weddings and children, but also many envies and even attacks, are some of the things that the Cuban saw in the future of celebrities.

He also envisioned many pregnancies, and a family that will grow.

Mhoni Seer

Mhoni Vidente sees several pregnancies in 2022

Rihanna

She will be a mother in 2022 and will have a child. She will be stronger than ever in every way, she rewards in music and as a businesswoman; Soon she will say the name of her baby’s father, who is a man of color who is very close to her.

Justin Bieber

He will remain stable with his partner (Hailey Bieber), in addition to doing his world tour. It reinvents itself and reaches the horns of the Moon, stronger than ever. You will be surprised with the news that he will be a father, he will have twins.

Shakira

The letter of temperance is upon her. He will tour the world and sell himself, he will release unreleased songs in 2022. He will be more stable than ever with his partner, Gerard Piqué, he will talk about getting married in February or May. Besides, she wants to be a surrogate mother, she wants to have a girl.

Luis Miguel

He has the letter from the Sun. He is going to reinvent himself, he will give up drugs and alcohol. She thinks about getting together with her partner and having a child with her. We will finally know what happened to his mother and he will see the children he has with Aracely Arámbula again.

He could become a grandfather, as Michelle Salas is getting married this year. In terms of music, we will see him collaborating with various artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Alejandro Sanz, among others.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

They have the letter of The Lovers, they will be able to fulfill their dream and they are going to get married, they will be completely happy. They re-sell as a couple and will seek to be parents through a surrogate. They will be the couple of the year.

