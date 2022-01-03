Look above: the brightest comet of 2021 will approach this Monday at a minimum distance to the Sun in 80,000 years

Those wishing to observe the flight of C / 2021 A1 will need binoculars or telescopes.

Comet C / 2021 A1 (Leonard) will pass this January 3 at the minimum distance from the Sun in its orbit, that is, 92 million kilometers or 0.62 of the distance that separates the star king from our planet, reports TASS with reference to the Moscow Planetarium.

“The comet has already experienced several flares, acquiring a beautiful tail. Now […] it is visible in the evening sky in southern Russia, Ukraine and Moldova, in the Caucasus, and in the countries of Central Asia. You have to look for it about 50 minutes after sunset, in the southwestern part of the horizon, “they said from the institution.

Those who wish to observe it will need binoculars or telescopes, the astronomers detailed.

People who are not in the aforementioned areas will still be able to observe the comet, since the Planetary Society indicates that it will be seen in both hemispheres in the evening hours.

Discovered by the American astronomer Gregory J. Leonard just a year ago, C / 2021 A1 stands out for its hyperbolic trajectory and long orbital period. The kilometer-wide object takes about 40,000 years to reach its furthest point from the Sun, which means that its next visit – if the comet does not change trajectory – will be in about 80,000 years.

Last December, the comet, considered the brightest of 2021, reached its closest point to Earth, at ‘only’ 35,005,384 kilometers, and could be observed with the naked eye. NASA and Chinese technology company Origin Space released images showing the object.

