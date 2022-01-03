long live the Galaxy S3

The world of ROM cooks never ceases to amaze us, especially when it comes to resuscitating phones that, although they still work at the hardware level, have software old enough to be considered retired. One of the last to emerge from the grave is the Samsung Galaxy S III, one of the most iconic in the history of its manufacturer, and it has just caught up.

It does this by receiving the latest version of the operating system from Google (with permission from the version for folding screens which is currently in beta). We are talking about Android 12, the latest from Google, running on one of the first from Samsung. Not that the Galaxy S III is a newcomer to these lands, by the way, since he has been the subject of tests for various experiments, including the execution of Jolla’s Sailfish.

LineageOS with Android 12 powering a Galaxy S3

We are not talking about just any Samsung Galaxy S III but about the model that was marketed with the Exynos 4412 processor. That is, Samsung Galaxy S III GT-I9300 (Let’s remember that Samsung has been launching different Exynos / Qualcomm versions of their mobile phones for years). The aforementioned model is now capable of running Android 12 thanks to html6405, one of the old guard developers at XDA Developers.

As is often the case in these cases, porting such a new operating system to such an old machine involves sacrifices, so not all the hardware of the Samsung Galaxy S III will work with the arrival of Android 12. Not everything, at least for now. The phone has been proven to receive a mobile connection, can operate the camera, has WiFi and Bluetooth, and is capable of playing both hardware and software accelerated video.

The Android 12 version is not strictly pure since we are talking about the fact that LineageOS has been ported, one of the most popular ROMs in the Android ecosystem. From XDA they tell that little by little other functions of the ROM will be adapted that at the moment do not work correctly in the Samsung Galaxy S III, so perhaps in the next few weeks we can have a fully functional phone. Although, yes, it is not that there are many of these phones in circulation.

But as a curiosity, and if there is still a Galaxy S III in a collector’s or nostalgic drawer, know that it is already capable of running Android 12 through LineageOS, and that it is working for the execution to be complete. The world of ROM cooks brings us these curiosities to prove older hardware can still handle newer software, and that the limitations that the manufacturers tell us turn out to be more commercial than real.

Via | XDA Developers