Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos and Drake ring at NYE on the yacht St. Barts

It was the place to be in St. Barts.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez, as well as Drake, were just a few of the A-list names who celebrated at club king Richie Akiva’s New Years Eve party on the luxurious island.

We hear that the night started with dinner at Akiva’s, but then moved onto Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli’s 315-foot, $ 150 million yacht, Vava II, around 1:30 a.m.

“Going Bad” rapper Meek Mill performed, while Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul climbed into the DJ booth to party while he performed.

Mill, Page Six exclusively reported, stays on Rubin’s yacht while in town.

Lil Baby took the mic too, performing for a crowd that included DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa, Mike Tyson, Scott Disick, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tik Tok star Dixie D’Amelio and the founder of WhatsApp, Jan Koum, says a spy.

“It was chaos,” says a source. “It happened until 9 or 10 in the morning. Everyone on the island tried to come. Anyone who was there.

We heard that nearly 500 guests made the cut.

We were told that Bezos, who posted a photo of himself from the night wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a colored button, was late with Sánchez after another party. The couple was photographed last week kissing all over the island.

Bezos and Sánchez were seen aboard the yacht. Instagram

The Vava II was the setting for another party during the holiday week hosted by Akiva and Darren Dzienciol, which served as the after-party for the elegant LuisaViaRoma party for UNICEF at Eden Rock on December 29.

