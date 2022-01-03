Kylie Jenner shared her first photo of the year: she showed off her pregnant belly | Famous

Kylie jenner She returned to activity on her Instagram account since January 1, with a publication in which she shows the status of her pregnancy posing in front of the cameras.

“As 2022 approaches, I have been reflecting on this past year and the blessings it brought, but also the many heartaches it had,” Jenner commented in her post.

The activity in social networks of the younger sister of Kim kardashian She had remained relatively low-key since her partner and daughter’s father, rapper Travis Scott, produced and starred in the Astroworld Festival, which killed 10 people and injured as many in November 2021.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made in my life. I pray that this new year is filled with lots of love for all of you and I hope that you all stay safe and sound during this time, ”Jenner continued in her 2022 post.

Kylie Jenner herself received criticism at the time, because she uploaded some videos of the Astroworld Festival even after the news of the unfortunate event had already gone around the world. In one of those videos, an ambulance could be seen trying to push its way through the crowd.

A couple of days later, Jenner issued a statement apologizing for his posts, assuring that he had no knowledge of the deaths that had occurred there.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by the events of yesterday.”

Kylie Jenner’s return to Instagram

Since then and with the exception of a publication where he promoted a Christmas single by his mother, Kylie jennerShe had not been active on Instagram or any other social network since the Astroworld tragedy, until January 1, when she shared a photograph of a photoshoot of her pregnancy.

In her Instagram stories, Kylie shared several video selfies, showing off her baby tummy. The rapper and partner of Kylie Jenner also returned to Instagram on the first day of the year, when he published a photo of his daughter Stormi in his stories and another of himself which he titled “Always.”

Travis Scott’s possible repercussions for the Astroworld tragedy

According to Buzzfeed, Travis Scott faces at least 200 lawsuits due to his alleged responsibility for the events that led to the deaths of 10 Astroworld Festival attendees.

Along with the rapper, companies such as Cactus Jack Records and Live Nation are also singled out by the families of the victims and security guards, whose lawsuits would seek a collective sum of approximately $ 3 billion.