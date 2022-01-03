Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s walk on Santa Barbara beach, Bella Hadid’s outing in New York: celebrities in one click
Teleshow
In addition, Michelle Rodriguez continues to enjoy her vacation in Mexico, and Ben Affleck wore a particular T-shirt
KEEP READING:
Anya Taylor-Joy came to visit Argentina and it was all the rage: meeting with a famous person, gifts from fans and memes on social media
Wanda Nara and her family returned to Paris: from nostalgia for Argentina to an emotional gift from Mauro Icardi
Masterchef Celebrity: Charlotte Caniggia’s surprise elimination and important announcement
Germán Martitegui: “I live a spiritual experience every time I put my children to sleep”