Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s walk on Santa Barbara beach, Bella Hadid’s outing in New York: celebrities in one click

Michelle Rodriguez continues to enjoy her vacation days on the paradisiacal beaches of Tulum, in Mexico, where she traveled with a friend to celebrate the farewell of 2021 and the arrival of 2022. She was photographed while cooling off in the sea (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Bella Hadid went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in New York and did not go unnoticed with her look. The model wore a yellow shirt that she combined with her shirt, a black jacket in the same color as her baggy pants. And he also wore yellow glasses and a multicolored wool hat

Workday. Cardi B carried out the campaign of a recognized sports brand and posed with an exclusive model of silver sneakers. To do this, he wore a look combined between gray and black

Romantic walk. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a walk on the beach in Santa Barbara. They tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of sunglasses. He also put on the hood of the diver he was wearing

Emma Watson was photographed while walking through the New York airport with a friend. He wore a particular look: black and white animal print pants, green plaid shirt, blue patterned jumpsuit and a gray woolen hat. Also, he bought a hat that he was still wearing in its original box.

Alessandra Ambrosio was photographed at the airport in Brazil with her two children, Kids Anja and Noah. The model traveled to celebrate the Holidays with the family

Kristen Stewart went to lunch with a friend at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles and then they went for a walk. During their walk, they stopped at a well-known coffee shop and bought a drink to go

It did not go unnoticed. Ben Affleck went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in Brentwood, California, and wore a striking look: a T-shirt stamped with the phrase written in Spanish “The drama is over.”

Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller were photographed when they arrived at the New York airport. Both took advantage of the use of the mask to avoid being recognized

Unrecognizable! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden went on an exclusive shopping trip in Beverly Hills, where they visited the most exclusive stores. The actress wore a mask, glasses and a hat, trying to be inconspicuous (Photos: The Grosby Group)

