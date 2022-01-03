Kendall Jenner pregnant? This is his most commented photo

Kendall Jenner (26) He wanted to share his weekend with all his fans through a photo carousel on Instagram. With her ‘Happy New Year’ crown, the model has been seen as happier than castanets and with wide clothes, something that has caught the attention of all her followers.

As is customary in the most famous family in the world, and as it happened recently to his beloved sister Kourtney Kardashian (42), for nothing they make you pregnant. That’s right, it has already happened a thousand times to Kourtney on his Instagram profile, where he shared a photo in which his fans began to talk about a possible pregnancy. This time it was the turn of Kendall jenner, who for dressing a little wider than normal in it, has had to put up with the whispers of his followers in the comments of the photo.

So we have been able to read all kinds of comments from her followers: “Oh my god, I thought it was the announcement of her pregnancy.” While others have been noticing other details of the photo of Kendall, as a mysterious ring: “Has anyone else noticed the ring on your hand?”

All these comments have been generated as we told you by the influencer’s outfit, who wears a sleeveless knitted sweater in various colors, something much wider than what she is used to showing on her social networks.

Between chimneys, photos, a lot of field and its Tequila is how it happened the first weekend of the year our dear Kendall Jenner, who has not commented so far about all these pregnancy conspiracies that have come out of nowhere, as a result of these photographs. But come on, we already tell you that with the slugs that it will have gotten … Of pregnancy, nothing.

Between all the rumors and the supposed ring intercepted in the photograph by the fans, one already thinks anything … Is Kendall Jenner hiding something from us? Is it true that you are expecting a child? Or is Kendall about to walk down the aisle?

It is clear that the year has started strong, but above all full of sauce … Will it also come loaded with diapers?