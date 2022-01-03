Keanu Reeves remarks that his greatest driver is not money but doing what he loves – Metro Ecuador

Keanu reeves He has had a successful career for more than 30 years in Hollywood however, beyond his acting work, he is loved for his great charisma and heart.

Although today it seems that he has it for being one of the highest paid in Hollywood, his life has been marked by tragic moments such as the abandonment of his father, the death of his best friend and his ex-girlfriend, but also by the loss of a daughter who was not born.

The blows of life have led him to want to help whoever he comes across so his good deeds are well documented.

With the premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections, many have remembered what the actor has done with his earnings for this saga, making it clear that his love for her is much more than his interest in money.

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already earned for centuries to come, ”he once said.

Reeves surprised by repeating Neo’s iconic role In this fourth installment, but something that many have questioned is that his salary did not have any increase since the first, despite the success he has at the box office. and everything that the franchise represents.

For re-assuming the role, Keanu Reeves’ starting salary per The Matrix 4 is estimated to be around $ 12 million to $ 14 million, in addition to what you receive for box office earnings.

If now he did not worry about earning more after so many years giving life to Neo, it was simply the love he has for the character and his desire to return to the scene.

With the first film, the actor received $ 14 million but after spending time talking with a Matrix set builder, he discovered that he was having a very difficult time with finances at home. Not once did he ask Keanu for money but hel He personally presented him with a $ 20,000 Christmas bond to help him recover.

On more than one occasion, the actor has cut his salary for the greater benefit of the film. An example was when he sacrificed $ 2 million for the film The devils advocate to make sure producers had enough money to pay Al Pacino, who then demanded more than was offered.

He also cut most of his income from The Replacements, for that to be used in the budget of the film and thus pay the legendary Gene Hackman.

No one ever asked or even suggested that he take a pay cut, instead he did so voluntarily for the sake of the movies.

As if that were not enough, there are a number of charities to which it helps and to which it contributes, and none of which has been tapped for credit or media attention. He prefers to do everything in silence and without sharing specific data to receive applause.

When actors play important roles in movies, They are paid a salary considering their experience and level of popularity. Once the value of their contract is secured, they can negotiate a commission on earnings that translates into millions of dollars, especially when it comes to films as successful as The Matrix.

This is how Reeves has shown once again that he is more interested in helping those around him than in creating more wealth for himself.. With The Matrix, he took those “final points” (percentage of winnings) and donated every penny to the special effects and costume design team.

He believed that everyone who worked behind the scenes should be rewarded and given a chance for those extra points.