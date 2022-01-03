Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary in “The Matrix” for research on leukemia

Keanu Reeves returned to show his humanity after the premiere of “The Matrix”, the fourth part of the saga created by the Wachowski sisters.

According to LadBible, in information taken by Daily Mail, the 57-year-old actor donated 70% of the salary paid to him on the film to fund research on leukemia.

Kim, the younger sister of Keanu Reeves – who is now 55 years old – suffered from the disease for ten years since it was diagnosed in 1991.

The interpreter of ‘Neo’ in the film became his main caregiver back then and helped her in her recovery until she went into remission from that type of blood cancer.

According to reports from the specialized press, Keanu Reeves sold his house to be close to Kim, the aftermath of “The Matrix” was delayed and the Hollywood star spent up to $ 5 million to fund his sister’s treatments.

“She was always there for me, you know. I will always be here for her.”, He said.

Reeves, in fact, launched a charitable foundation to help cancer victims. “I have a private foundation that has been running for five or six years, and it helps to help a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” she told Ladies Home Journal in 2009.

Even, assured that he did not like to put his name on charity, letting it work on its own.