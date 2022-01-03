Keanu Reeves came up with ridiculous ‘Hollywood’ names when he couldn’t get roles due to his ‘unusual’ real name

Keanu Reeves has a long filmography, although his performances in Matrix franchise and John wick They stand out to many mainstream audiences. There was a point in the actor’s career when he struggled to land roles due to his “unusual” real name. As a result, Reeves came up with some “Hollywood” names that would help him get a foot in the door.

Keanu Reeves played teen roles in TV movies

Keanu Reeves | Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Netflix

Critics criticized Reeves’ performances in the early stages of his career, though that didn’t stop him from working his way to the top. Some of his early roles were in TV movies like Moving day Y The Brotherhood of Justice. A young Reeves was fresh in Los Angeles and was taking on various roles playing teenagers.

However, Reeves was praised for his performance in Under the influence with Andy Griffith. The young actor found it difficult to make time for things outside of the movie sets during this time. Unfortunately, he lost some of these roles for having the name “Keanu Reeves.”

Keanu Reeves came up with ridiculous ‘Hollywood’ names to win roles

▶“Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/ayG1UU5Z8wE?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; self-reproduction; writing clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture «allowfullscreen>

Brian J. Robbs’ Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure explores the actor’s past and many of the people who knew him as a child. His managers noted that his “unusual name was actually getting in the way of winning roles.” This was a difficult phase that Reeves himself called a “terrible, terrible phase that lasted about a month.”

During this month, Reeves considered changing his name to something that sounds a little more like “Hollywood.”

“I was informed that my manager and agent at the time were having trouble getting me to see some casting agents because of my name,” Reeves said. “He had an ethnic group that got in the way. And then they said I had to change my name. That completely scared me.

Reeves continued: “I came up with names like Page Templeton III. And Chuck Spidina, my middle name, Charles. Ultimately, they chose KC Reeves. Ugh, terrible. When I went to auditions, I would tell them that my name was Keanu anyway.

Fortunately, Reeves stuck with his name. He now has a very successful career with his real name that is instantly recognizable.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘John Wick 4’

▶“Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/nNpvWBuTfrc?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; self-reproduction; writing clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture «allowfullscreen>

Reeves recently hit theaters and HBO Max with The Matrix resurrections. This brings him back to the role of Neo / Thomas A. Anderson for the first time since 2003. The Matrix Revolutions. Critics and audiences are divided over the film’s meta addition to the film series, although many critics praise Reeves for his performance.

But nevertheless, The Matrix resurrections It’s not the only project that has Reeves in the news. He recently completed filming in John wick 4, which is one of the most popular modern action franchises. The unlikely success is also spreading to a television series called The continentalAlthough Reeves’ movie title character will not be at the forefront.

