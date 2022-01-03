Katy Perry vindicates breastfeeding in ‘prime-time’

Katy Perry has become one of the strongest public voices when it comes to make visible and claim the Breastfeeding and the need for reconcile working life with childcare. And she has done it again, with a striking dress signed by Christian siriano, in prime time.

The singer showed on her social networks a video in which she appears wearing a suit made up of trousers and a cow print top with matching hat that hides a detail on the front: a fabric panel that undoes with snap buttons and allows you to give the breast to baby or expressing the milk without having to undress, making the task much easier.

A look that Katy Perry had already shown and with whom he has returned to make visible the Breastfeeding on the prime-time show American Idol, something for which he has had the support of his colleagues. “Mommy dear is in the room right now. You need to teach and tell,” Lionel Richie said. And Perry did not hesitate for a moment: “That’s right! And if I need to feed him, I’m ready to go,” she emphasized.

Katy Perry is the mother of Daisy dove, the daughter he had with Orlando Bloom six months ago. In a video that she posted on her social networks, she explained that being a new mother can really be a challenge, but fortunately she has been able to count on the support of her peers.

This is not the first time that Perry has championed normalization of breastfeeding. It was last October when Katy Perry participated in a video launched by Jane Fonda titled Exercise that vote in which he encouraged people to vote hand in hand with a group of celebs practicing exercise. And among them was Perry, who appears from behind expressing milk and playing with the meaning of the word bump, which refers to both encouraging and expressing milk.

Without a doubt, Katy Perry has become a benchmark in the entertainment world and is not afraid to show her postpartum body and normalize the Breastfeeding, making it visible that it is not always easy to reconcile it with working life.

