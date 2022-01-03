Katy Perry and the collaboration with Taylor Swift we were dreaming of | Music

Katy Perry has revolutionized the world after participating in American Idol last night the contestants worked in duets. To try to educate some of his participants, he reminded them that they were working on the same team. And to get the best of them, he left a phrase that has become one of the television moments of 2021: “Can you imagine what Taylor Swift and I could do if we worked together?”

It was just an assumption released to make it clear that in the music industry the egos in conflict do not add up to as much as the sum of the artistic talents of two stars are emerging or are globally known.

What Katy Perry did not seem to understand (or understood too well) is that her comment has generated expectations that are difficult to cover, having said it in prime-time in one of the most watched talent shows on American television.

The collaboration between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift is a dream for millions of followers of both artists who saw how in 2019 they publicly reconciled in the video for You need to calm down. Katy appeared dressed as a hamburger in Swift’s video clip, which has already definitively confirmed her new role as best friends forever.

Without a doubt, this was one of the most unexpected events of 2019. Now, both can melt into hugs and be happy in public, in addition to showing their followers that resentment does not lead anywhere. Since then everyone has been waiting for both stars to find a hole in their busy schedules and a song brilliant enough to make them triumph with the general public.

It was speculated that in the song Daisies de la Californiana (for the album Smile) that expected duet could come but we were left with the desire. Answering your question: Yes, we can imagine. And what we want most in the world (well, maybe the second thing we want most) right now is for it to happen as soon as possible. Fingers crossed!