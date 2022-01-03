Katy Perry and Alesso join forces on ‘When I’m Gone’, their new project

The American artist, Katy Perry, who is in a great professional moment, says goodbye to 2021 in style. As a result, it is his new song, ‘When I’m Gone’, a collaboration with the Swedish dj, Alesso.

The two artists have joined forces on this song that remember that dance spirit with which the Californian surprised her fans on her album ‘Witness’. A great admirer of this sound, we can see it reflected in the remix of ‘Resilent’ or in ‘Electric’.

On this occasion, the artist has opted to tell a very common story in our lives. In it, he tells the story of how the people who are part of our life at one point, somehow never leave and therefore, they remain living in our memories.

This is a theme which is not new Katy Perry, because uses it in previous topics that ended up being real hits like ‘The One That Got Away’ or ‘Part of Me’.

Although Katy Perry published the song that premiered last Wednesday, December 29, the video clip will not see the light until next january 10. A premiere that will not be done in the most usual way on digital platforms, but that of California will do it in a big way.

This will have a peculiar premiere since it will take place in an event in which music and sports will be the protagonists. The established thing is that, at halftime of the game in the CFB football championship At eight o’clock in the afternoon peninsular time, the expected video clip will premiere through the ESPN chain.

In an interview for ‘Capitalofmusic’, where both artists were present, they told how it was working together. In this way, Katy highlighted her hope on the subject: “I listened to the material over and over again and he had a lot of patience with me, for at least six months. Because when we were about to record, I would tell him: you have to change this. ” To which the dj added: “I love when artists get more involved because in the end it is a collaboration. “