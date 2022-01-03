Kate Winslet would like to address police violence in a hypothetical sequel to ‘Mare of Easttown’

After the success of the miniseries Mare of Easttown, HBO has not yet confirmed the production of a second season, but its protagonist, Kate Winslet, already has an idea of ​​the direction the series could take when exploring police violence in the United States.

Kate Winslet won an Emmy for her role as tough Philadelphia-area cop Mare Sheehan on Brad Ingelsby’s crime series. The actress recently told The Guardian that a second season could reflect the current crisis around police brutality and ill-treatment.

«I don’t know if I will play Mare again. But if we did a second season, certainly these atrocities that have existed in the police here and in the United States will make their way into the stories we tell, I am 100% sure of it. We cannot pretend that these things have not happened.

The actress added:

It’s horrible, right? This moment that we are living is horrible. I can’t find the words because we all feel betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voice on behalf of the people who don’t have it. This matters to me now in a way that hadn’t even crossed my mind when I was twenty. “

Kate Winslet, the series’ lead and executive producer, previously said that the showrunners have “some very interesting ideas»On a second season if HBO gives the green light: