Kanye West already forgot Kim Kardashian and dates Julia Fox | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian passed a successful marriage, However, in the second month of 2021 their separation was announced. It has been several months since the couple decided to take different paths, and now Kanye was caught last Saturday in a restaurant in Miami with actress Julia Fox having a romantic dinner.

Sources close to the family have mentioned that it is nothing serious, but that he is ready to enjoy his single life, after Kim Kardashian announced and made it clear that she did not intend to step back in divorce. Kanye has been away from his family and enjoying his life in different parts of the world from Belize to Miami, all to rebuild himself as a single man. TMZ reported that He has also recently been accompanied by the Instagram model Yasmine López although it has been said that they were not on a date. Close friends have also mentioned that he looks more than happy than ever.

West and Kardashian met in 2003 and were friends until 2012, which officially announced their courtship while she was divorcing Kris Humphries, a marriage that only lasted two and a half months. That same year Kim announced that she was pregnant with the first daughter in common between her and the rapper. North was born in 2013. His sons would come later: Chicago, Psalm and Saint West; to consolidate the new family.

It may interest you: Kanye West buys a mansion opposite that of his ex Kim Kardashian

It has been mentioned that any statement this couple makes about their separation could damage the divorce and child custody process.. Now there is a battle to distribute the goods as the two have a great fortune. The socialite has a fortune amounting to one billion dollars and a salary of 80 million per year. For now only Kanye has asked for the family home although he seems to have given in; very recently she abruptly bought a house near this one so she could be more in touch with her children.

It may interest you: Meet the ten great international albums of 2021

The two of them are willing to open their hearts and start a romantic life. Kim is presumed to be in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson and has already requested an application to be officially and legally declared single. So West isn’t the only one to enjoy being single, although he hasn’t made it as official as his ex-wife yet. We’ll see if this 2022 will settle down again.