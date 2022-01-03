Justin Bieber, the great support of Billie Eilish to support fame

Billie Eilish has just released her second (and long awaited) second album, Happier Than Ever, where you can see a clear evolution compared to his first job. The artist has left her darkest stage behind and, as the album’s title says, she is happier than ever. Justin Bieber has greatly helped this as he has become his great support to know how to deal with fame.

Justin Bieber became a world star when he was only 15 years old, something that took him down some ill-advised paths. He fell into drugs, alcohol, made excesses his way of life and along the way he hurt people he loved, such as his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez with whom, to this day, he has no contact.





Justin Bieber knows perfectly what it is to be a teenager in the eye of the hurricane, with everything at your fingertips and enduring media pressure. After retiring due to depression and spending a long period of time working on himself, the Canadian has returned with a much calmer attitude and knowing how to respect himself and others.

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, reached world fame at the age of 17 in the midst of darkness, something that she captured in her songs and that became her hallmark. Bieber said at the time that he was concerned that fame could take her and that he wanted to help her in whatever way he could.

“I just want to protect her. I don’t want him to go through anything that I went through, “said the singer in his day. And it seems that this has been the case because, as Billie Eilish has just explained, Justin Bieber has become a kind of advisor and great support on issues related to dealing with fame.

“He is a good friend of mine. He, you know, has been very helpful to me, in terms of dealing with fame. And sometimes she calls me, tells me things that make me feel heard, as if someone else is going through the same thing. So it’s great to have it, ”the singer revealed in a recent interview with SiriusXM.

Billie Eilish, who was a Bieber fan when she was not known and had a room full of photos and posters of him, declared that he is “the sweetest boy in the world.” Their relationship has grown closer in the last two years and now they can say that they are very good friends.