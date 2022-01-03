‘Jumanji 3’, a major sequel on Dwayne Johnson’s agenda, has a “great idea”

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ raised just over $ 962 million worldwide, and its sequel ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ lost a bit of steam, but it made 800 million at the world box office. With these figures, normal that Sony wants to have a third installment for the saga headed by Dwayne Johnson, which was born as a reboot of the beloved mid-90s movie starring Robin Williams.

Thus, we already knew that ‘Jumanji 3’ is in the mind of the hand of the team of producers with whom Johnson usually works, professionals among which is Hiram Garcia, president of Seven Bucks Productions who, in statements to Collider, recently wanted to clarify where they are with respect to the next adventure of this franchise. Garcia has assured that this film is a priority and that if they delay in getting on with this project, it is not because of a lack of desire, but because the protagonists are very busy.

“It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen, for sure. We have a really spectacular vision for the third ‘Jumanji’ movie. We were discussing the basic idea the other day, and we are going to present it at Sony very soon.. This movie will be posed after ‘Red One’, which works very well with respect to the agenda of all the actors. “.

“As you can imagine, Kevin [Hart] he’s too busy doing a million things, just like DJ [Johnson]. They are all very busy. So the timing is going to work out really well, and we have a really great proposal for the movie that we’re about to bring to the studio, so a script will probably be written soon. Sometime after ‘Red One’, we’ll catch up with ‘Jumanji’ and we have a really great vision for that movie“.

An impossible agenda

Garcia says they can’t make sequels to all of Johnson’s movies, no matter how much Hollywood wants to. because if that was the plan, this actor “I would literally never stop working”, and of course, it is not that.

Right now the aforementioned production company is focused on ‘Red One’, more than anything because they work with just the right amount of time. And it is that this project is about a “great Christmas movie”, designed to be available through Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform. “It’s a very fun Christmas idea with a tone that is close to that of ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ and a little ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ vibe, with very crazy mythological elements and action in style”.