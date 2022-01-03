Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts and other celebrities you didn’t know were family

You will be surprised by the amount of Famous What Julia Roberts Y Emma roberts that nobody knew they were family. The reality is that some celebrities are not only united by the filming and their millions of fans, but they are also related.

Another of the cases that were not known to be family, is Melanie Griffith, What is it dakota johnson’s mom. Undoubtedly, the news surprised more than one, but what Julia Roberts is Emma Roberts aunt, also few knew.

Believe it or not, there are many more according to the compilation of various sources and fans who are measuring each step they take with their idols. This information proposes to know which other famous women are the family of other celebrities.

Artists like Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts who were not known to be family

One of the cases of Famous you didn’t know what they were family is Steven spielberg, What is it Godfather from drew Barrymore next to the actress Sophia loren. In fact, Drew owes its fame to Steven because at age 6 she had the role of Gertie in Spielberg’s movie, “ET the Alien” and became famous.

Sure hardly anyone knew, but Phil collins is he dad from Lily Collins, the young artist who was nominated for a Golden Globe and star for the movie “Mirror Mirror.” Lily Collins undoubtedly became a successful actress thanks to her incredible talent and innate beauty.

Other famous family members are Kate middleton Y Guy ritchie, who are cousins ​​in the fourth generation. The actor Rob schneider is he dad from Elle kingBut contrary to the expectations of the family, he did not follow in his father’s footsteps because he decided to become a singer and has already released his first album.

The family case of Julia Roberts is much better known, because it is Emma Roberts aunt and the same young woman on several occasions recognized that she was influenced by her aunt, despite the fact that her mother did not want to.

If there are other famous women who were not known to be family, it is the case of Melanie Griffith, what is the mother from Dakota johnson. It should be noted that the young Dakota was born into a family of actors, since her parents are Don johnson and Melanie Griffith but also, it’s the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren and as a strawberry for dessert, his stepfather it was Antonio Banderas.

Many more could be named Famous What are they family and nobody knew, how Hugh grant What is it uncle third of Thomas Brodie-Sangster or Tony curtis what is he dad from Jamie Lee Curtis.

Do you know other Famous What are they family? Tell us.