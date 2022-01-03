Joss Favela presents the album ‘Llegando al Rancho’ an album with which he gives thanks to his roots

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Ángela Aguilar embarks on a new tour with which she promises an interactive experience

    01:49

  • Manuel Turizo, Nio García and their tricks to relieve a hangover | Interview

    02:33

  • Nesi advances details of her next songs | Interview

    02:46

  • Alejandro Sanz closes the year with a star in Hollywood and a new album

    02:52

  • Nathy Peluso pays tribute to Camilo Sesto in her new song | Interview

    02:33

  • “When something bad happens, something good will come”: Alex Cuba talks about the message of his album ‘Mendó’

    02:59

  • Maluma and Karol G appear in the Latin Top 10 of Billboard magazine

    03:12

  • Reily Barba resumes his musical career with songs inspired by his life

    01:02

  • This is how the famous collaboration between Tony Bennett and Vicente Fernández was achieved

    03:01

  • Sael confesses that he learned from Mau and Ricky during his new song ‘Flaca’

    02:19

  • From Celia Cruz to Tony Bennett: the duets that Vicente Fernández recorded with legendary artists

    05:55

  • Wisin and Yandel remember the best moments of their beginnings in music | Interview

    02:00

  • BTS breaks attendance record during their US concert series

    01:54

  • Anahí showed the first preview of her collaboration with Moderatto

    01:20

  • Joan Manuel Serrat says goodbye to the stage at the end of his world tour in 2022

    01:31

  • Anuel AA joined Karol G in concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico

    01:23

  • These are the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

    00:31

  • Cardi B and Bad Bunny among Latinos who triumphed at the 2021 American Music Awards

    01:51

  • Cardi B surprises on the red carpet at the American Music Awards with a golden mask

    01:21

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker