Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the special meaning that the place chosen for their last date in 2021 can have | Celebs | Bennifer | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

2021 was a special year for Jennifer Lopez , because to his continued professional success was added the return of ‘Bennifer’, because after 17 years apart Ben affleck and she gave each other a new chance in love. Shortly after the New Year, the couple of the moment went out on a special date with Emme and Max, the singer’s twins with Marc Anthony and the chosen place powerfully attracted attention, why?

After finishing filming her movie ‘The Mother’, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ returned to Los Angeles to enjoy the Christmas holidays with her family. Throughout the month she was captured by the paparazzi in the company of her children and her boyfriend.

Appointment in your ‘love nest’?

On Wednesday December 29, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They were photographed after enjoying a family lunch in the company of the 13-year-old twins. What was striking was that everyone flocked to the luxurious Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

As published ‘Daily Mail’ , This place may have a special meaning for ‘Bennifer’, as it would be the place where the actor from ‘Batman’ would arrive and then be taken to JLo’s house, in the first days of their renewed relationship and when everything was still a secret.

The images outside the hotel in Bel-Air show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck holding hands and in coordinated outfits: him in black pants, a blue shirt, a sweater and a beige jacket; she in black pants and a beige trench coat, complementing her look with a Birkin bag with a crocodile skin print.

The day in this city in the United States was quite rainy, so JLo’s children protected themselves with umbrellas and all wore masks to take care of COVID-19.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.