Jennifer Lawrence explains why Jonah Hill was “difficult” to work with

After the premiere and success of Don’t look up, Its cast began to reveal some behind-the-scenes details of the popular Netflix movie. This includes Jennifer Lawrence who revealed her hilarious experience sharing the scene with Jonah Hill. However, he notes that this was not always straightforward between the two.

What did Jennifer Lawrence say?

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence provided details about her off-screen relationship with Jonah Hill. And it is that, Although in the film they are enemies and hate each other, during the recordings they formed a strong friendship.

However, this was not always straightforward. And it seems that Jonah Hill was too much fun with his improvisations and elicited laughter from the Oscar-winning actress. “It was very, very difficult to record with Jonah and not run after every take to laugh”he commented.

Previously, the director of Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, noted that much of Jonah Hill’s character lines were an improv. This includes the insults that occurred to the actor to describe the character of Lawrence.

The practice to achieve this was not easy. According to Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill spent an entire afternoon improvising insults against her. What’s more, he was not the only one of the cast who did it, where even Meryl Streep joined in this curious improvisation.

Don’t look up It became Jennifer Lawrence’s first film in two years, and all indications are that the actress had quite a bit of fun. Previously, he joked that filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was a “nightmare” due to the actors’ sense of humor.

Also, because it was filmed during the pandemic, the cast of Don’t look up he must have quarantined altogether. Except Leonardo DiCaprio, who stayed in a cabin near the set where he had to rescue his puppies.