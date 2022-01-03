Jennifer Lawrence earned 4.4 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio

A publication by Variety has once again put the salary disparity between actors and actresses at the center of the debate.

According to this publication, in the Netflix comedy “Don’t look up”, Jennifer Lawrence would have charged a lot less that your partner Leonardo Dicaprio.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published a few weeks ago, the actress said: “Leo attracts more box office than me.” “I am very lucky and happy with my agreement, but what I have seen, and I am sure other women in your workplace have seen it as well, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems unequal, they tell you it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you what it is exactly, “he explained.

However, Lawrence appears before DiCaprio in the opening credits of the film, and despite this, he earned much less than the actor.

The same post revealed that Lawrence would have charged $ 25 million (22.2 million euros), while his partner Leonardo Dicaprio would have received 30 million (26.65 million euros) for the tape.

The film, Netflix original and with a spectacular cast with world-renowned actors and actresses such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence or Meryl Streep, has already been released in theaters and can be seen on streaming from December 25.