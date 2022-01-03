Jennifer Aniston Releases New Photos From Friends Reunion

Jennifer Aniston talks about the threat they received recording the last seasons of ‘Friends’.

Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite fake take from ‘Friends’, a scene that was never aired.

One of the great television moments of 2021 was the reunion of the cast of ‘Friends’. Fans will remember her forever and so will Jennifer Aniston that continues to have it very present as we have verified thanks to a video featuring unpublished photos of the reunion. The actress said goodbye to the year with a video in which she compiled some of the moments that most marked her throughout 2021. Of course, we see off-camera footage of ‘The Morning Show’, his latest series, and what it was like to shoot the season under strict security measures marked by the pandemic. His dogs, friends, and two wonderful pictures with his co-stars also appear: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Shimmer.

In one of them we see them all in a formal pose, but the best came with that photo from the camera in which Aniston appears doing a ‘comb’.

IG

IG

It is already known that the best situations during a shoot are those that the cameras do not capture for the general public. These are not usually made public unless a member of the cast decides to share them as is the case. For that, we can only thank you Jenn for letting us see a little further than that quote.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io