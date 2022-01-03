January new moon will enhance your sighting

The Quadrantids, one of the most intense meteor showers of the year, will reach their maximum activity on the night of January 3-4, and the absence of Moon it will allow you to see even the weakest meteors.

The maximum is expected at 20.40 UTC on January 3. Therefore, the night of January 3-4 will be the best time to observe it. Although it will be necessary to wait until the early morning of January 4, when the constellation of the Boyero will be high in the sky. It is expected that we can see – on average – a meteor every four minutes, some of them very bright if we are in a place without light pollution and with clear horizons.

Because the radiant – point in the sky where meteors seem to “be born” – is located near the Osa Mayr – specifically in the constellation of the Boyero, which occupies part of the disappeared Quadrans Muralis, hence its name – you will hardly be able to see Quadrantids from the southern hemisphere.The new moon will make it easier to see the Quadrantids in the beginning of 2022

The so-called ‘shooting stars’ are actually small dust particles of different sizes, some smaller than grains of sand, that comets leave along their orbits around the Sun. The resulting stream of particles (called meteoroids), due to to the “thaw” produced by solar heat, it is dispersed by the comet’s orbit and is traversed each year by the Earth in its orbit around the Sun.

During this encounter, the dust particles disintegrate as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, creating the well-known luminous traces that receive the scientific name of meteors.

This is true for most rains but not for the Quadrantids and Geminids. And there is no comet that coincides with the path of the cloud of “debris”. The progenitors of these meteor showers are asteroids, 3,200 Phaetons in the case of the Geminids and 2003 EH for the Quadrantids, according to the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC).

