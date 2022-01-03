Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s wife shaved herself, and it wasn’t for fashion

The actress received the support of her family, especially her daughter Willow. She encouraged her to shave. Photo: Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith, actress and social activist, wife of Will Smith made a drastic decision regarding her appearance, but she did so in good spirits. Before the end of 2021, the artist published a video on her Instagram account showing her completely shaved head. He decided to talk about it so they wouldn’t ask him questions later. “I’m going to cut everything down to reveal my scalp so that no one thinks that I underwent brain surgery or something like that. This alopecia and I are going to be friends … Period!”, He announced.

Fighting with good humor

In 2018, Jada revealed to her followers, in Red Table Talk, your program in Facebook, who suffered from an autoimmune disease that caused alopecia. “It is not easy to deal with. It was awful when it started, I was in the bathroom one day, and suddenly I had strands of hair in my hands. ” At the time, she also referred to steroid injections that helped, but did not cure her.

The actress of The Matrix Resurrections She has received the support of her husband Will Smith and her children Jaden and Willow, who even shaved her hair 6 months ago and was her impetus to take the decisive step and let her hair go. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let it go.” In the Instagram video, Jada shows a white line on the front of her head, “which just showed up like that and it will be a bit more difficult for me to hide it, but you know Mom will put rhinestones there. I will make myself a small crown ”.

Will Smith’s wife shares many situations with her followers, for example, days before Christmas, and in the midst of her crusade to raise awareness of the care of the digestive system, she recorded her first colonoscopy, which her followers find in Red Table Talk. “I was scared, but at the same time I wanted people to know that it is a very simple process. I feel good, and I feel especially good because I am the one who undergoes the process and not the other way around ”.