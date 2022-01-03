ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Sunday, January 2

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Spain. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of iTunes with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

one. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Dangerous

A reformed sociopath heads to a remote island after his brother’s death. Shortly after his arrival, the island comes under siege by a deadly gang of mercenaries and when he discovers his role in his brother’s disappearance, he embarks on a tireless quest for revenge.

Four. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigal, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in a “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. To everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic that surrounds the Charm is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any kind of unique gift, may be her exceptional family’s only hope.

5. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

6. Criminal Saints

Prequel to the acclaimed series “The Sopranos”, focused on the youth of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. The film’s script was written by David Chase, the creator of the HBO original series and also director of the independent drama “Not Fade Away.”

7. The last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, the former accusing the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Charles VI decides that the best way to solve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

8. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

9. Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

Film adaptation of the hero created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973, a half Chinese, half American character, whose characteristic combat style mixed kung-fu, nunchucks and firearms.

10. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. iTunes spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you will find them available on iTunes.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!