ITunes ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Sunday, January 2

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Misfit

From the creators of Encone.TV, this is the story of JULIA, a teenager from Latin America who has lived in the United States most of her life. She is popular, a successful YouTuber, and wants to become the dance queen. Everything changes abruptly when his family has to return to Ecuador. What will you have to face? Getting used to a new culture and a Catholic high school will not be easy. The “gringa” becomes the target of “La Reinas”, three popular thugs who rule the school. Julia is now a misfit who will have to win the affection of her new friends in order to survive.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

Four. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

6. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

8. A life in three days

Set in the 1980s, the film tells the story of Henry Wheeler (Gattlin Griffith, ‘The Other Daughter’), a 13-year-old boy who lives in New Hampshire with his mother Adele (Kate Winslet, ‘The Reader’). She is divorced, a fact that has caused her a deep depression as well as agorophobia, which is why she is almost always secluded at home. Henry, in addition to going through the complicated trance of adolescence, has to take care of his mother. It is Thursday and that same weekend is celebrated on Labor Day, although for Henry there is nothing special. She thinks it will be one more summer weekend where the only distraction will be staying home with her mother. But something different is yet to come.

9. CODA

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a family of deaf people. At 17, he works in the morning with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before going to class, trying to keep his fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck in her high school choir, where she discovers not only a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction for the person with whom she performs duets. Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to have to make a decision regarding her future: either her studies, or his family.

10. Best Sellers

Young Lucy Standbridge (Aubrey Plaza) has inherited her father’s publishing house, but her ambition as a publisher is sinking her with several failed titles. Desperate, Lucy one day discovers that writer Harris Shaw (Michael Caine), a lonely author, curmudgeon, and alcoholic who was a best-seller decades earlier, has yet to deliver a book under contract with the publisher. In a last-ditch effort to save the company, Lucy will force Harris to release a new book, the two embarking on a promotional tour that will change them in ways they didn’t expect.

