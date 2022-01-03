It is important to carry out a medical check-up once a year: Dra. Luis Molina

Dr. Ana Luisa Molina González, internist and coordinator of the Postgraduate Course in Internal Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí, pointed out that it is important to carry out medical check-ups every year, and every six months from the age of 50 .

He pointed out that once reaching 50 years of age, it is important that these medical check-ups be done more frequently, “and according to personal or family history that they have some type of illness. For example, whoever has a history of Diabetes Mellitus should have a check-up every six months ”.

He also said that general check-ups include general tests such as a blood count, blood chemistry, general urine test, “for adults over 50, a lipid profile is included, in addition to a chest X-ray.”

On the other hand, he pointed out that unfortunately in Mexico prevention is not rooted among the population, “patients already go to the doctor when something hurts, and on many occasions, there are diseases that appear at an early age and when they are detected, already It’s too late”.

He added: “Such is the case of the diseases that we inherit, or there are those who are hypertensive and have not realized it, to mention some of the most frequent diseases, and generally despite the loss it does not hurt at all, so they do not go to the doctor , because some do not have symptoms “.

He also commented that in order to carry out these check-ups, you can go to a general practitioner, “or go directly to an internist, where we see the subject as a whole and check different areas.”

Finally, Dr. Ana Luisa Molina González, emphasized the performance of check-ups with a specialist, “and as you get older, you have to take better care of yourself; especially from the age of 50, which is when they should be done more frequently ”.