It costs Antonio Brown a million dollar tantrum | Video

A very expensive tantrum …

The history of the wide receiver Antonio Brown with Tampa Buccaneers Bay came to an end this Sunday, but, At what cost?

This could be the last image of Antonio Brown in the NFL .. pic.twitter.com/Kx47jlXgZE – First and Ten (@Primeroydiez) January 2, 2022

The decision of Brown from abandon your team in full match against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadiumincluding take off his uniform and walk off the court bare-chested, it will cost the wide receiver the chance of winning $ 1 million.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu – Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Brown had the possibility of charge three contractual incentives if he fulfilled his goals before the end of the regular season.

According to Adam schefter from ESPN, Brown I was programmed to win three incentives for $ 333,333 each one for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Brown needed to reach 50 receptions, 800 yards and seven touchdowns; however, after his abrupt departure of the Buccaneers, ended up with 42 receptions for 545 yards and five touchdowns (one of them by land).

That is to say, Brown fell eight receptions, 155 yards and two touchdowns away from winning $ 1 million. with half a game against Jets and the duel of the Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers ahead and with multiple casualties at wide receiver, including Chris godwin for a knee injury.

In their previous duel against the Panthers, in the 32-6 victory of the Buccaneers in Week 16, Brown had 10 receptions and 101 yards.

Last season, Brown got an incentive of $ 250,000 in the last game of the regular season against the Atlanta Black Hawks, after catch three Tom Brady passes in the final series of the match.

In addition to your incentives, Brown also lost about $ 320,000 after his three-game suspension for falsifying their vaccination status against Covid-19.

Brown was left without the possibility of collecting the incentives after the Buccaneers head coach, Bruce arians, confirmed at the end of the game against the Jets that the catcher “He’s not a Buc anymore.”

Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: “He is no longer a Bucs player. I have nothing more to say on the subject.” 😱 #NFL pic.twitter.com/4fqmWVjuv0 – NFL in Spanish (@NFLenesp) January 2, 2022

(With information from Adam Schefter and ESPN)