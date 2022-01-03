ISSSTE subrogates medical services in Chetumal, Cancun and Cozumel

CHETUMAL, MX.- Due to not having the required specialized medical personnel, the Quintana Roo delegation of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) launched the national public tender LA-051GYN017-E32-2021, for the award of the contract for the provision of specialized surrogate medical services.

The foregoing in accordance with the publication made in “CompraNet”, where the call specifies that the “Clarification Meeting” will be held next Wednesday, January 5, at 12 noon; The winners must provide their services in the medical units of the ISSSTE Chetumal, Cancún and Cozumel, with special attention to Nephrology; the deadline is from January 15 to December 31, 2022 or “until the budget is exhausted.”

The surrogate specialties as of next January 15 for the Chetumal clinic will be: Endoscopy, Histopathology Laboratory, Imaging (radiology, ultrasound, computed axial tomography and magnetic resonance imaging), Electroencephalograms and Echocardiography.

While for the Cancun hospital clinic, the specialties that are bidding are: Audiology, Endoscopy, Inhalotherapy, Dermatology, Clinical Laboratory Studies, Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, Histopathology Laboratory, Imaging (Radiology, Ultrasound, Computed Axial Tomography and Resonance Magnetic), Ophthalmology, Electroencephalograms, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Angiology, Echocardiography, Oncology, Hemodynamics, Allergology and Pediatric Cardiology.

For the Cozumel Family Medicine clinic, the Issste requests: Endoscopy, Clinical Laboratory Studies, Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, Histopathology Laboratory, Imaging (Radiology, ultrasound, computed axial tomography and magnetic resonance imaging) and Ophthalmology.

SUBROGATION OF HOSPITALIZATION

In another call, LA-051GYN017-E33-2021, the ISSSTE Quintana Roo invites you to participate in the public tender for the open contract corresponding to the provision of surrogate medical services of hospitalization for the Family Medicine clinic in Cozumel.

The “Clarification Meeting” will be on Wednesday, January 5, but at 2:00 p.m., so that the participants present their hospitalization proposals to ISsste beneficiaries in: Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Gyneco-obstetrics, General Surgery, Traumatology and Orthopedics. (SIM Agency)