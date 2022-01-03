Instagram changes the feed and some digital marketing strategies are obsolete

Last year, Instagram advanced some changes to the feed that would seek to give users more control over what they see in the application.

Apparently, the social network owned by Meta (Facebook) is making progress in this regard since it is testing in some accounts the return to the feed ordered in a more chronological way and with more restrictions.

Actually, it is a new function that does not come by default, but that can be activated.

It is similar to what Twitter already does: the possibility of choosing between the chronological feed or organized by an algorithm.

According to different media specialized in technology, the function is active only in some accounts at random, both on Android and iOS.

Obviously these are the first general tests of the new function that Instagram will offer.

As you can see, you can choose between three different feeds:

The actual,

another where you only see the content of the users who are followed

and a third feed in which you can configure which accounts are the favorites to see only the content that is published on them.

How you can change the way you view your Instagram feed

If the tool is already enabled, it is accessed by clicking on the Instagram logo (in the upper left part of the app).

When you click, you see the three options under the names: Home, Following and Favorites.