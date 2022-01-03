Instagram changes the feed and some digital marketing strategies are obsolete
Last year, Instagram advanced some changes to the feed that would seek to give users more control over what they see in the application.
Apparently, the social network owned by Meta (Facebook) is making progress in this regard since it is testing in some accounts the return to the feed ordered in a more chronological way and with more restrictions.
Actually, it is a new function that does not come by default, but that can be activated.
It is similar to what Twitter already does: the possibility of choosing between the chronological feed or organized by an algorithm.
According to different media specialized in technology, the function is active only in some accounts at random, both on Android and iOS.
Obviously these are the first general tests of the new function that Instagram will offer.
As you can see, you can choose between three different feeds:
- The actual,
- another where you only see the content of the users who are followed
- and a third feed in which you can configure which accounts are the favorites to see only the content that is published on them.
How you can change the way you view your Instagram feed
If the tool is already enabled, it is accessed by clicking on the Instagram logo (in the upper left part of the app).
When you click, you see the three options under the names: Home, Following and Favorites.
- The “Home” or main feed remains the same as it is now, with the stories, reels and publications of the people you follow, but also with content recommended by Instagram algorithms. This is the most difficult change for brands, as it will make it more difficult to access accounts that are not followed by people. Digital marketing strategies must adapt to these developments.
- The “Following” feed offers to view only the posts of people who are being followed. There are no recommendations or stories section at the top end anymore. The content does not appear in strictly chronological order.
- The “Favorites” feed is the most restrictive: only people or brands that have been marked as favorites. This is something that can be managed from the “Manage favorites” option, located in the same place, at the end of the menu.