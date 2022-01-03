“I’m sorry, who are you?”: New form of extortion emerges via WhatsApp messages

What the attackers are looking for is to get victims to add them as a contact on their personal social networks in order to have access to their photos and personal information.

Mexico City, January 3 (RT) .- Users of the social messaging network WhatsApp have reported a new modus operandi extortion in which the cyber criminals send a message and earn the trust of the victim.

“Sorry, who are you? I have found you in my contact list“It is a new formula that scammers use to start a conversation with victims and later gain their trust,” says the specialized portal WABetainfo, which was recently the target of one of these attempts.

Once the conversation starts, criminals ask trivial questions in order to obtain some information about their victims, such as name, place of work and age, accompanied by compliments and a friendly tone. What the attackers are looking for is to get the victims to add them as a contact on their personal social networks such as Facebook or Instagram.

Once you have added them to social networks they will try to get more information, such as the contact list. From that moment, they will proceed to the next step, which is blackmail, threatening the victim with sharing confidential photos (manipulated with editing tools) with their friends and family if a sum of money is not sent to them.

When this scam attempt is detected, experts recommend immediately reporting the contact to WhatsApp, which can be done from the profile information. Likewise, they suggest raising the security level of the account, limiting access to the profile photo, or even reporting it to the Police so that they can locate the phone number.

